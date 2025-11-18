3/4 of Internet not working due to Cloudflare

S

ShaggyDoyle

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 13, 2025
Messages
358
Reaction score
1,458
Parts of the web appear to have stopped working amid a technical problem at Cloudflare.

iStock-1186369127.jpeg


Visitors to websites such as X, formerly known as Twitter, ChatGPT and film reviewing site Letterboxd saw an error message that indicated that Cloudflare problems meant that the page could not show.

Cloudflare is a Content Delivery Network (CDN) and security service that sits between a user and a website’s hosting server. It protect websites from cyber attacks and ensure that they stay online amid heavy traffic, for instance. When a user types a URL, they typically hit Cloudflare’s network first, which then routes them to the actual website. Normally, when someone types a URL, Cloudflare routes the request to the correct server. Today, that routing system has failed, preventing X’s estimated 600 million monthly active users from posting or scrolling.

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” the company said in a new update. “Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Tracking website Down Detector, which monitors outage, was also hit by the technical problems itself. But when it loaded it showed a dramatic spike in problems.

Affected users saw a message indicating there was an “internal server error on Cloudflare’s network”. It asked users to “please try again in a few minutes”.

The problems began around 11.30am UK time, though at that time some websites appeared to be loading when they were refreshed. Cloudflare posted an update acknowledging the issue around 15 minutes later. Another 15 minutes later, the company posted an update saying that it was “continuing to investigate this issue” but giving no indication that it was aware of the cause of a problem or a way to fix it.

This isn’t Cloudflare’s first outage. In June 2025, the company suffered a major service outage when its Workers KV storage system failed, taking down core services including identity-based login, policy configurations, and dashboard logins. The outage lasted for over 2 hours and impacted all its customers across the globe using the affected services.
 
Last edited:
I was wondering why some sites are not working. Thanks for the update.
 
so you see, we are stuck with few people and few corporations , that are defining and controlling a big segment of our daily lives
AWS , Amazon, Tesla coil guy, 'Trumpstein' , Put In , etc etc
while most of us are looking at the egg prices.
btw , imagine the bonuses all those dec. makers got when they made cloudfare as a SPoF provider for their services.
 
Is it another Ai accident like that happened in October and they still are trying to keep it quiet.
There was an giant spike before it happened, meaning the idiots were probably adding more "ai software" and it paper clipped the net work like in October
 
Paper clipping is slang for you added AI to software and it does it's programming but it's programming is akin turning the world into paper clips, is fucked up and it starts spiralling with random compressions and file storage
Or laymen's terms the ai, did what it was supposed to but the programmers didn't actually program it they just grouped a bunch of patches together
 
Yeah this looks like an AI patch they'll probably to blame on random things at first. The timing is pretty perfect for the patching.
Someone let me know if im wrong in a couple of days. Ai keeps screwing systems up like the shit down in October and they don't want to say it outright because they spend hundreds of billions on shit that isn't working
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PEB
Economy Massive Verizon Outage affecting over 2 million people
Replies
10
Views
214
Stoic1
Stoic1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,037
Messages
58,477,679
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top