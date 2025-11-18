3/4 of Internet not working due to Cloudflare

Parts of the web appear to have stopped working amid a technical problem at Cloudflare.Visitors to websites such as X, formerly known as Twitter, ChatGPT and film reviewing site Letterboxd saw an error message that indicated that Cloudflare problems meant that the page could not show.Cloudflare is a Content Delivery Network (CDN) and security service that sits between a user and a website’s hosting server. It protect websites from cyber attacks and ensure that they stay online amid heavy traffic, for instance. When a user types a URL, they typically hit Cloudflare’s network first, which then routes them to the actual website. Normally, when someone types a URL, Cloudflare routes the request to the correct server. Today, that routing system has failed, preventing X’s estimated 600 million monthly active users from posting or scrolling.“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” the company said in a new update. “Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available.”Tracking website Down Detector, which monitors outage, was also hit by the technical problems itself. But when it loaded it showed a dramatic spike in problems.Affected users saw a message indicating there was an “internal server error on Cloudflare’s network”. It asked users to “please try again in a few minutes”.The problems began around 11.30am UK time, though at that time some websites appeared to be loading when they were refreshed. Cloudflare posted an update acknowledging the issue around 15 minutes later. Another 15 minutes later, the company posted an update saying that it was “continuing to investigate this issue” but giving no indication that it was aware of the cause of a problem or a way to fix it.This isn’t Cloudflare’s first outage. In June 2025, the company suffered a major service outage when its Workers KV storage system failed, taking down core services including identity-based login, policy configurations, and dashboard logins. The outage lasted for over 2 hours and impacted all its customers across the globe using the affected services.