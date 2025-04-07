2nd child with measles dies in Texas, according to state health officials A second child in Texas has died with measles, according to state health officials.

600 cases of measles so far in the US, 500 of them in the Texas outbreak"The school-aged child who tested positive for measles was hospitalized in Lubbock and passed away on Thursday from what the child’s doctors described as measles pulmonary failure," the statement said, in part. "The child was not vaccinated and had no reported underlying conditions."Went from no measles deaths in a decade to two dead kids in months of 2025. Over simplification but this is a nearly 2% fatality rate of healthy kids from measles we're seeing.There's no hard evidence vaccines cause autism, there's in fact ample evidence proving they do not cause autism, and now we have kids dying because parents fell for fear mongering fake news that the Secretary of Health strongly pushed. RFK jr is trying to walk back his stance (a stance in which he advocated jumping out of the bushes at moms on walks in parks with their kids and telling them they better not vaccinate their kids) and has said that the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect kids from measles, which upset his supporters