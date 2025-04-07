Social 2nd child in Texas dies from Measles

2nd child with measles dies in Texas, according to state health officials

A second child in Texas has died with measles, according to state health officials.
600 cases of measles so far in the US, 500 of them in the Texas outbreak

"The school-aged child who tested positive for measles was hospitalized in Lubbock and passed away on Thursday from what the child’s doctors described as measles pulmonary failure," the statement said, in part. "The child was not vaccinated and had no reported underlying conditions."

Went from no measles deaths in a decade to two dead kids in months of 2025. Over simplification but this is a nearly 2% fatality rate of healthy kids from measles we're seeing.

There's no hard evidence vaccines cause autism, there's in fact ample evidence proving they do not cause autism, and now we have kids dying because parents fell for fear mongering fake news that the Secretary of Health strongly pushed. RFK jr is trying to walk back his stance (a stance in which he advocated jumping out of the bushes at moms on walks in parks with their kids and telling them they better not vaccinate their kids) and has said that the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect kids from measles, which upset his supporters

RFK Jr. MMR vaccine support spurs backlash: 'So much for MAHA'

RFK Jr. and his \
There’s already a cure (jab) for this,

If it takes another ten years for people to remember, so be it..
 
Should've kept all these people OUT

sub-buzz-10691-1540228030-1.jpg
 
Measles-rash-on-the-face--007.jpg


MAGA calls this "Freedom Freckles"
Conservashits are allowing innocent children to suffer and spread a ONCE irradiated infection in USA.
 
RIP to the kid. Shame they didn't get to live out their life because of something that was easily preventable.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
Was this kid malnourished like the other one?
Click to expand...
I remember how they made COVID numbers bigger. Anyone who died, regardless of cause, if they'd had tested positive for COVID (using the test that didn't even test for COVID), an unlimited time prior to the death (eventually being reduced to 3 months prior), then they were attributed as a COVID death. Even if they fell out of a 10th floor window. A previous COVID positive was enough to badge them as a COVID death.

I wonder what statistic manipulation they use this time.
 
To be clear this is now 2 people. Before you hyperventilate too much it’s very unlikely to break double digits.
 
cincymma79 said:
To be clear this is now 2 people. Before you hyperventilate too much it’s very unlikely to break double digits.
Click to expand...
Yeah because two kids lives are completely meaningless and the only thing that matters is statistics right?
 
Curious if these are migrant kids, or American kids? Isn't it mandatory for school to have measel vaccine?
 
