2FA will likely kill this forum

Been on the forum for a long time. Love it. Would hate to see it die. I’m concerned requiring 2FA will kill it. The user base that still uses a forum leans “old” and many will give up on trying to set it up and use it. It will be a hurdle for logging in and hurt engagement. The forum will continue to slow and eventually become a deserted wasteland. That will happen anyway but this will just make it happen faster. Please reconsider. If you don’t, I hope I’m wrong.