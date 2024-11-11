2FA will likely kill this forum

It's disgusting to force 2FA on everyone. What a terrible choice.
Same
Is there a thread outlining how to do this and mantain access to the forum?It's disgusting to force 2FA on everyone. What a terrible choice.
It has required me to log into Authenticator twice today and refresh code. #1 and #2 Bullshit. Better not be the new. Be a mass exodus having to 3rd party log in everyday.
And where is the fucking link to see what sort of 2FA we're talking about I can't find it anywhere and as usual search is dogshit, thanks.
I found them here:
Your account - Password and security - Two-step verification - Change
Verification code via app
(This allows you to generate a verification code using an app on your phone.)
Email confirmation
(This will send a code via email to verify your login. Other two-step verification methods should be chosen over this if possible.)
Backup codes
(These codes can be used to log in if you don't have access to other verification methods. Keep these codes in a safe and secure place.)
Mine only had change password.
Just looked, still that way.
