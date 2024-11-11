2FA will likely kill this forum

I don't recall any announcement about it. The forum was just offline for the entire weekend. What happened?
 
Thanks for allowing my thread. I think I now know the answer as revealed by the Two-Step Announcement Banner.

Okay, I'll submit as it is required. I've successfully kept Apple at bay for years, but hey,
It-is-what-it-is-meme-4-1.jpg
 
I’m old. I have no idea what this means.

Is this something that has to be done every time you log into post?
Or a one time thing to verify identity?
 
Last edited:
Been on the forum for a long time. Love it. Would hate to see it die. I’m concerned requiring 2FA will kill it. The user base that still uses a forum leans “old” and many will give up on trying to set it up and use it. It will be a hurdle for logging in and hurt engagement. The forum will continue to slow and eventually become a deserted wasteland. That will happen anyway but this will just make it happen faster. Please reconsider. If you don’t, I hope I’m wrong.
 
Yea I had to log in from my phone again today, and then I had to open my email to get authentication code to login.

A lot of extra steps, only to get a bunch of ads as a Plat user.

Previously, I contributed for plat because I appreciate sherdog forums… but now I keep my plat because the forum has gone crazy with ads. It’s simply not usable esp on mobile, without plat.

I don’t know who has been in charge of the redesigns and all, but they probably working undercover for Reddit to kill sherdog forums lol
 
I think so too.

And where is the fucking link to see what sort of 2FA we're talking about I can't find it anywhere and as usual search is dogshit, thanks.
 
Chesten_Hesten said:
And where is the fucking link to see what sort of 2FA we're talking about I can't find it anywhere and as usual search is dogshit, thanks.
Click to expand...

I found them here:


Your account - Password and security - Two-step verification - Change


Verification code via app
(This allows you to generate a verification code using an app on your phone.)

Email confirmation
(This will send a code via email to verify your login. Other two-step verification methods should be chosen over this if possible.)

Backup codes
(These codes can be used to log in if you don't have access to other verification methods. Keep these codes in a safe and secure place.)
 
It's not like we'll have to do the 2FA login stuff every single time... uh, right?

Disclaimer: I'm a doofus about this kinda stuff.
 
One MMA Fan said:
I found them here:


Your account - Password and security - Two-step verification - Change


Verification code via app
(This allows you to generate a verification code using an app on your phone.)

Email confirmation
(This will send a code via email to verify your login. Other two-step verification methods should be chosen over this if possible.)

Backup codes
(These codes can be used to log in if you don't have access to other verification methods. Keep these codes in a safe and secure place.)
Click to expand...

Mine only had change password.

Just looked, still that way.
 
Chesten_Hesten said:
Mine only had change password.

Just looked, still that way.
Click to expand...

Maybe try to log out then log back in.

In any case it seems they will want us top log back in every month and to the two step verification so it will get to your account sooner then later. For me it says I'm good till December 12th.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gio
yea privacy/security just offers a password change for me.

unless I get some type of clarification/instruction on what to do, I'm wandering like a lost dog on the freeway.
 
MFA is a horrendous thing for a forum

I wouldnt mind an explanation of what can be exploited from normal user accounts, because the only reason to use MFA is for peoples accounts to be hacked and access they have compromised, its not like they can access the servers its hosted on and take the whole thing down

i suspect someone involved has been on a security awareness cause and has taken things a bit too far and not really understood what MFA actually is meant to be for
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,174
Messages
56,566,686
Members
175,282
Latest member
alexmyrepal

Share this page

Back
Top