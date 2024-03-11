299 was a seriously good card

Just reflecting back a bit on yesterday's card.



Man, there were some really, really fun, high level, highly competitive match ups.



Yan vs Song was an absolute banger. Yans ability to adapt and his boxing was impressive, particularly those body shots he was ripping.



Sean vs Chito was brutal. Chitos toughness is crazy. He ate some ferocious shots and had his entire face swollen and disfigured, but never went down, never stopped coming at Omalley.



Dustin vs BSD - Just bleed violence especialle. BSD went all out and looked good early, but Diamond weathered that storm, drew him into a firefight, and detonated on his chin. Super gnarly KO.



One of the better cards I've seen in a while. So many fun scraps.



What was your fave fight of 299?



I'm going with Dustin / BSD.