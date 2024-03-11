299 was a seriously good card

Just reflecting back a bit on yesterday's card.

Man, there were some really, really fun, high level, highly competitive match ups.

Yan vs Song was an absolute banger. Yans ability to adapt and his boxing was impressive, particularly those body shots he was ripping.

Sean vs Chito was brutal. Chitos toughness is crazy. He ate some ferocious shots and had his entire face swollen and disfigured, but never went down, never stopped coming at Omalley.

Dustin vs BSD - Just bleed violence especialle. BSD went all out and looked good early, but Diamond weathered that storm, drew him into a firefight, and detonated on his chin. Super gnarly KO.

One of the better cards I've seen in a while. So many fun scraps.

What was your fave fight of 299?

I'm going with Dustin / BSD.
 
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders said:
I’m going to watch it once I can rent it from blockbuster video on VHS. Please don’t anyone give me any spoilers until then!
wait-what-wait-a-minute.gif
 
Poirier/BSD was my fave as well. MVP had the usual MVP performance. Was not impressed, but it was still a fun scrap. I also enjoyed watching the kid who fought Pedro Munoz. Will def keep an eye out for him. He fought with a hell of a pace and never seemed to tire.
 
Last edited:
It was difficult in the beginning. The main card was really good. Yan and Song should have been a 5 rounder.

Jailton should consider moving to 205 but he is big now. He weighed in heavier than his opponent but his frame isn't as big. Smaller guys should be easier to takedown and submit.
 
Very interesting finishes as well.
I still think UFC 300 may be just a touch better, but great nonetheless.
 
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders said:
I’m going to watch it once I can rent it from blockbuster video on VHS. Please don’t anyone give me any spoilers until then!
There’s this new service that sends you DVD’s direct to your house. When you’re done watching you just put it in the included return envelope and drop it in the mailbox. I highly recommend it. Saves gas and time.
 
Gabe said:
Great card. Personally I jumped out of my chair when Dustin won and I also enjoyed seeing Jailton get knocked out for trying to crotch hug.
For long-time Poirier fans that fight was a total nail-biter. At one point I'd even given up on him when he jumped for the nth guillotine and then got his back fully taken. . . but he somehow got up and BOOM!!! There's my boy! Yup, that was a chair-jumper, fist-pumper, shouting "hell yeah!" of a fight and finish alright.
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
For long-time Poirier fans that fight was a total nail-biter. At one point I'd even given up on him when he jumped for the nth guillotine and then got his back fully taken. . . but he somehow got up and BOOM!!! There's my boy! Yup, that was a chair-jumper, fist-pumper, shouting "hell yeah!" of a fight and finish alright.
Ha! I felt the same way when Yan started doing his thing. I would've been so fucking depressed if he lost that fight.
 
NoSmilez said:
Jailton should consider moving to 205 but he is big now. He weighed in heavier than his opponent but his frame isn't as big. Smaller guys should be easier to takedown and submit.
Jailton should consider learning how to strike
 
