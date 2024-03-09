299 Conference Saint-Denis

I'm watching the pre-fight conference while cooking for tonight. Jesus Christ why are people hating on this guy? What did he do?

"I will work hard, Dustin will work hard. We will fight good, do our best to fight for you. We love you."

The audience: "KILL HIM"


Time stamped

 
People kept saying how great the energy at the presser was but lets be honest it was a shit crowd.
 
Florida gonna Florida.

Poirier trains in south Florida so of course it will be a pro Poirier crowd.

As for calling for death.... maybe some folks are on meth or bathsalts.
It's Florida.
 
