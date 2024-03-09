299 Conference Saint-Denis

WhiteMousse
I'm watching the pre-fight conference while cooking for tonight. Jesus Christ why are people hating on this guy? What did he do?
"I will work hard, Dustin will work hard. We will fight good, do our best to fight for you. We love you."
The audience: "KILL HIM"
