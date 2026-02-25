29,000 Feet Up Mount Everest with DJI Mavic 4 Pro

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I thought this was awesome.
Experience the ultimate Everest expedition captured in a single continuous shot with the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.
This groundbreaking video takes you on an uninterrupted aerial journey from the North Col Glacier at 6500m-7028m, soaring through Windy Pass (7028m-7500m), Camp 2 (7790m), Camp 3 (8300m), Yellow Band (8400m), First Stage (8564m), Second Step (8610m), Third Step (8710m), all the way to the Traverse at 8800m.
This one-shot masterpiece immerses you in the raw, breathtaking ascent of the world’s highest peak, showcasing the power and precision of the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.
