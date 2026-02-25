29,000 Feet Up Mount Everest with DJI Mavic 4 Pro

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
41,390
Reaction score
57,770
I thought this was awesome.

Experience the ultimate Everest expedition captured in a single continuous shot with the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.

This groundbreaking video takes you on an uninterrupted aerial journey from the North Col Glacier at 6500m-7028m, soaring through Windy Pass (7028m-7500m), Camp 2 (7790m), Camp 3 (8300m), Yellow Band (8400m), First Stage (8564m), Second Step (8610m), Third Step (8710m), all the way to the Traverse at 8800m.

This one-shot masterpiece immerses you in the raw, breathtaking ascent of the world’s highest peak, showcasing the power and precision of the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.

 
Last edited:
Amazing footage. Thanks for sharing.
 
whats fucked up is their efforts are remdered futile by everyone whos been in a plane
 
Remember that every dead body on Mt. Everest was once a highly-motivated individual.
 
It's all downhill from there
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,054
Messages
58,478,882
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top