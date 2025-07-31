Now. I am a big fan of 28 Days Later and enjoyed 28 Weeks Later. That being said, I was quite excited to finally watch 28 Years Later....especially after that epic trailer...Unfortunately, this trailer is everything the movie isnt.The first bits of it are promising, much like the previous two films openings. Thats about all this film has in common with its predecessors.The plot is a jumbled mess. Storyline is all over the place. Characters are meh. The worst thing is the actual infected. What in the actual fck. What are these...woke infected? Wokefected? Lame as fck.The Alpha was ok. But then we have to endure these gay scenes with the alphas monster schlong twirling all over the place as it runs uncontrollably.The ending was retarded and sealed the deal on this catastrophe. For a second at the end, i thought i was watching hunger games or something.Honestly, I cant believe Boyle made this plop of steamy shit. I really cant believe so many people embraced it, but then, covid or the shots must have sapped all the taste out of people. Only explanation. This is even worse than that pile of turd called Gladiator 2.