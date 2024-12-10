  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies 28 YEARS LATER (Earns $150 Million Worldwide)

If you have seen 28 YEARS LATER, how would you rate it?

Update: December 10, 2024

Official Trailer for Danny Boyle's 28 YEARS LATER Starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well. In theaters June 20, 2025.

 
Alex Garland and Danny Boyle had this mapped out in 07-08 but had issues with film rights with the studios (f'n studios always meddling)

Glad they got it sorted out to get it out of development hell. Garland has been working on a trilogy of sequels ideas.
 
Incredible trailer, shows enough without showing too much. I pry won’t watch another trailer, I’m in.

The recording in the trailer is a poem called “Boots”



Recited by Taylor Holmes, fucking haunting
 
I remember 28 Days Later being pretty good, I dont remember if i ever watched 28 Weeks Later

This one kinda reminds me of Far Cry : New Dawn which I frickin loved
 
Yea I loved this trailer. I'm also done watching anything else. Wish the first movie still held up but it's almost unwatchable at this point. With all the reboots they are doing wish they would do that one but just make it the exact same.
 
Isn’t Alex Garland the one who did that ridiculous Civil aware movie?
 
