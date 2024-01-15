Movies 28 Weeks Later (2024 review) + 28 Years Later announced to be in production

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
59,769
Reaction score
122,940
'28 Years later' was trending on social media a few days ago, and it made me wonder... was 28 Weeks Later as great as I remember?

R.2ca6b7ff8a88e7f68547914ca0981341


R.39dcbec15e377d602edd0a6bb142bcb4


9126df04512d01d4fbd45f89bdc2e8a2.jpg

What a piss-poor poster. And whenever a sequel poster includes a quote from a critic saying 'Better than the original!' its always bullshit.
Except for this sequel, it very clearly is superior to the original.

The cast has a number big names back when they were small names - Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Idris Elba, Harold Perrineau, and an actor well known amongst UK audiences, Robert Carlyle.
OIP.11FjFqTwgFdCpMbIck4Q7wHaEA


You get the impression this was actually a big-budget zombie film, but according to wikipedia its budget is a mere $15 million. This is a fine example of a British movie production that made every dollar count, for what a Disney+ episode costs to make for a series no one watches.

Of course its very gory, not shying away from the graphic violence well known for the sub-genre. But at the same time its not purposely grotesque like 'Day of the Dead' which seemed to have its own level of 'Gore-Porn.'

OIP.kv9E1J_83bNw7TW2f6C6ZAHaE6


It has a tight 95 minute runtime. After the brutal & claustrophobic 5-minute opening, there's 40 minutes of 'set up' like how the first hour of Jurassic Park is introducing and developing the characters & worldbuilding before the park's systems are shut down and the dinosaurs are let loose. After that its 45 minutes of near-constant intensity barely giving the audience a chance to catch their breath all the way until the 'holy shit' ending and credits.

R.05b5aa230ae5fbf8343896a9152b0f66


Many action/horror sequels are compared to Aliens (1986) and also comparing the originals to Alien (1979), but I can't think of a better Alien/Aliens comparison than 28 Days/Weeks Later. 28 Weeks Later is superbly paced & edited with original scenarios in a horror sub-genre that many entries seem to copy & paste situations from earlier movies that did it better the first time.

I'm typically the type who gives two criticisms for every one compliment for movies I consider 'great.' But this is one of the very very few movies in which I have zero major complaints, only minor nit-picks.

OIP.Vwy9StucvA4JNM2-R8m_FAHaEK


Final Thoughts - I watched 28 Weeks Later around 3 times from 2007-2014, and back then I considered it to be the best zombie movie ever.
10 years later I wondered if it had aged well, or my enthusiasm may be because my tastes hadn't refined.... or perhaps I may be more jaded now and I may be convinced my formerly 'excellent' movies may just be 'great' or just 'good.'
Thankfully, this is just as good today as the first time I watched it 17 years later.

If you haven't watched 28 Weeks Later, watch it, and thank me later. If you saw it once or twice a long time ago its very much worth re-watching. Its streaming on Hulu & rentable on AppleTV.
Or you can probably find used BluRay copy for cheap.

Full Trailer -





By the way... both the original & sequel were massively profitable, both at the boxoffice and DVD/BluRay sales, but it seemed like there was never going to be another sequel put in production... until a few days ago.



"Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, the director and writer of the 2002 movie, are reuniting for 28 Years Later, a new zombie thriller that is expected to hit studios, streamers and other potential buyers later this week, according to multiple sources. WME, which reps Boyle and Garland, will take out the package and handle the sale.

The package isn’t just a simple modern sequel installment; the movie already had a follow-up with 28 Weeks Later, released in 2007. The duo were only involved with as executive producers on that film. Now, the hope is to launch a new trilogy."

Very much looking forward to hearing more about it. Also curious why they're skipping '28 MONTHS Later' and just going for '28 Years Later.'
 
Last edited:
HenryFlower said:
28 Weeks Later better than 28 Days Later? are you fucking high??
Click to expand...

I fucking hate the horror trope in the 3rd act the 'monsters' kill the real villains of the movie - evil humans. And having the 'evil humans' being soldiers that are about to rape the female protagonists - including one underage - was particularly pathetic and weakened the entire movie.

So yes, 28 Weeks is superior to 28 Days, and by a wide margin.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
I fucking hate the horror trope in the 3rd act the 'monsters' kill the real villains of the movie - evil humans. And having the 'evil humans' being soldiers that are about to rape the female protagonists - including one underage - was particularly pathetic and weakened the entire movie.
Click to expand...
explain
 
also, it’s kinda funny that you’re whining about a trope while hyping up a sequel that is strictly more conventional & generic genre filmmaking
 
HenryFlower said:
28 Weeks Later better than 28 Days Later? are you fucking high??
Click to expand...

28 days later looks like shit now they need to update that movie. Redo it but with the exact same story line. I looked it up and apparently it was made on a $5000 camera which would explain it. I do think it's a better story but I always just rewatch 28 weeks later.
 
I actually liked 28 days more than 28 weeks

Weeks was full of non logical choices that made teenage cole train scratch head

Buut both good films
 
I don't know if you can even call 28 Weeks Later a sequel......either way, it's nowhere close to 28 Days, imo.

28 Years later? LOL, that's pushing the concept a bit far.
 
HenryFlower said:
no you didn’t
Click to expand...

I already, in plain english, stated why Days is clearly the weaker film.

If you can't understand that, and want to fill the thread with you bitching about a movie opinion opposing yours, by all means.
 
also, this seems like bad timing. the zombie genre has been done to death so much that it's starting to resemble an actual zombie.

not one person in the last 5 years has said "hey i wish they'd make more zombie stuff because there isn't enough."
 
Last edited:
GearSolidMetal said:
I already, in plain english, stated why Days is clearly the weaker film.

If you can't understand that, and want to fill the thread with you bitching about a movie opinion opposing yours, by all means.
Click to expand...
i’m talking about the part i bolded. stop being obtuse.
 
HenryFlower said:
i’m talking about the part i bolded. stop being obtuse.
Click to expand...

I'll humor you.

Protagonists & Antagonists are always introduced in the 1st act of every story.

In 28 Days case, you're lead to believe the infected are the main antagonists for the 1st & 2nd acts. But they're just infected with a virus, morally innocent people with no choice in their actions.

The story diverted from that established formula and introduced morally worse Antagonists - The soldiers - that imprisoned the female protagonists with the intention to rape them.
They're obviously the morally disgusting antagonists & main antagonist of the overall movie.

*First, they're introduced in the 3rd act. A major flaw that leads to the next point.
*Second, little/no believable development.
*Third, the reason why its called '28 Days Later' is because the movie takes place 4 weeks after an outbreak... and a group of soldiers are so far beyond hope for the future believe raping & impregnating female prisoners are their only hope of carrying on for the species, or their genes?
After 4 weeks that's the frame of mind of the entire platoon?
Who believes that is a realistic scenario within a month?
*I mentioned how the new movies of the zombie sub-genre copies & pastes old ideas that were done better in older movies?
And I also mentioned Day Of The Dead?
Well 28 Days Later copies & pastes the 'The Infected kill the real villains... the evil soldiers!' which was lame when it was in that movie (DOTD) and it was even lamer in this movie (28DL) in addition to the other points.

28 Days Later is an 'excellent' zombie movie...in its 1st & 2nd act... that falls apart in the 3rd act and is overall a 'good' zombie movie.
 
I generally hate the Zombie genre, but the 2 movies I love in that space are Shaun of the Dead and 28 Weeks Later. 28 Weeks Later I flipped to by chance on HBO or Showtime right when it started and at the time I thought it was the conclusion of the movie. Intense straight out of the gate and great pace throughout. Upon a bunch of people saying 28 Days Later was even better I watched it and honestly I only remember it being dull in comparison, really not that memorable of a movie.
 
I love both movies. Easily the best zombie apocalypse type movies in my opinion. Hopefully the new one is nearly as good.

Little factoid about 28 days later:

The director paced the movie fit to this song…



amazing band btw.
 
Both are excellent movies.

I remember submitting a "goof" on IMDB about 15 years ago on a scene on 28 Days Later. They approved it and added it to website, but when I checked to see if it's still there a few years ago, they had removed it lol.

I don't even know my login details on there anymore so can't get into my profile.

My favourite zombie flick is Train to Besan, followed by Dawn of the Dead (04').
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies Best Movie Sequel Last 25 Years
2
Replies
32
Views
730
Bullitt68
Bullitt68

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,995
Messages
57,504,019
Members
175,731
Latest member
dkiwowpwks

Share this page

Back
Top