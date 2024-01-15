'28 Years later' was trending on social media a few days ago, and it made me wonder... was 28 Weeks Later as great as I remember?What a piss-poor poster. And whenever a sequel poster includes a quote from a critic saying 'Better than the original!' its always bullshit.Except for this sequel, it very clearly is superior to the original.The cast has a number big names back when they were small names - Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Idris Elba,You get the impression this was actually a big-budget zombie film, but according to wikipedia its budget is a mere $15 million. This is a fine example of a British movie production that made every dollar count, for what a Disney+ episode costs to make for a series no one watches.Of course its very gory, not shying away from the graphic violence well known for the sub-genre. But at the same time its not purposely grotesque like 'Day of the Dead' which seemed to have its own level of 'Gore-Porn.'It has a tight 95 minute runtime. After the brutal & claustrophobic 5-minute opening, there's 40 minutes of 'set up' like how the first hour of Jurassic Park is introducing and developing the characters & worldbuilding before the park's systems are shut down and the dinosaurs are let loose. After that its 45 minutes of near-constant intensity barely giving the audience a chance to catch their breath all the way until the 'holy shit' ending and credits.Many action/horror sequels are compared to Aliens (1986) and also comparing the originals to Alien (1979), but I can't think of a better Alien/Aliens comparison than 28 Days/Weeks Later. 28 Weeks Later is superbly paced & edited with original scenarios in a horror sub-genre that many entries seem to copy & paste situations from earlier movies that did it better the first time.I'm typically the type who gives two criticisms for every one compliment for movies I consider 'great.' But this is one of the very very few movies in which I have zero major complaints, only minor nit-picks.Final Thoughts - I watched 28 Weeks Later around 3 times from 2007-2014, and back then I considered it to be the best zombie movie ever.10 years later I wondered if it had aged well, or my enthusiasm may be because my tastes hadn't refined.... or perhaps I may be more jaded now and I may be convinced my formerly 'excellent' movies may just be 'great' or just 'good.'Thankfully, this is just as good today as the first time I watched it 17 years later.If you haven't watched 28 Weeks Later, watch it, and thank me later. If you saw it once or twice a long time ago its very much worth re-watching. Its streaming on Hulu & rentable on AppleTV.Or you can probably find used BluRay copy for cheap.Full Trailer -By the way... both the original & sequel were massively profitable, both at the boxoffice and DVD/BluRay sales, but it seemed like there was never going to be another sequel put in production... until a few days ago.Very much looking forward to hearing more about it. Also curious why they're skipping '28 MONTHS Later' and just going for '28 Years Later.'