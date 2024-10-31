28 UFC roster cuts in October 2024

BEATDOWNS

BEATDOWNS

R.I.P Buzz
Yellow Card
Joined
Feb 27, 2009
Messages
70,120
Reaction score
79,177
Any that you disagree with? I think they should do a purge like this every month. tbh
Screenshot_20241031-132244.png

*three are retirements
Esparza
Pineda - basically I quit before you can fire me. imho
de Randime
 
No real surprises there, atleast for me
 
I don't think Karl Williams should have been cut. He only had 1 loss in the UFC and the heavyweight division is really shallow as it is.n I reckon they cut him because he's a wrestler.
 
So first they tell Karl Williams to not wrestle his way to win. And when he does what he is told they cut his ass!

Like Hurricane the wrestler used to say "Whas up with that?"
 
Cory McKenna nooooooooooo

But she will be back.
 
I’d have kept Altamirano, Mckenna and Robelis, otherwise the rest are whatever
 
Goatenstein said:
To be replaced with cheaper fighters who aren't necessarily better fighters, likely to be worse fighters from the Dana White Card Filler Series.
Click to expand...
Makes sense business wise, most fans are just UFC fans. The UFC only caters to the casuals now because they can still sell a shit product and get away with it
 
Team USA got most of the cuts. If you vote Trump you'll get your jobs back
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Respect for Carla Esparza in Her Final UFC Fight—Why I think she should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame
5 6 7
Replies
139
Views
4K
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
PurpleStorm
Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 245 - Hernandez vs. Pereira Saturday October 19 4pm et ESPN+
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 307 Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. Saturday October 5 Prelims 6pm et ESPN+ Main 10pm et PPV
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
4K
Danespina
Danespina

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,139
Messages
56,431,680
Members
175,217
Latest member
MarisaMcNa

Share this page

Back
Top