News 28-05-2025 — Tom Aspinall Fight News

Will Jones vs Aspinall be announced?

  • Total voters
    23
Aspinall - Gane for undisputed HW championship.
OR
Jones-Aspinall December 2025: (Jones fakes a spontaneous injury in first 30 seconds, collects his $15M for entering octagon with Tom, and holds onto the belt for another 2 years without a rematch, before retiring).
 
Last edited:
How many times now have we been told "this fight will be done soon?"

Also, if there is a fight announcement, my prediction is Aspinall vs Gane in the next 3-4 months.
 
Dana will make Tom fight three men at once while booking Pico to fight an old washed fighter who been living on the couch for years.
 
Tom-Black Beast Lewis in Jacksonville late September
 
Tom/Gane in Chicago probably and everyone who has been complaining the div is being held up will now complain they moved on with the div and Jones.

But in all seriousness if Jones aint taking the fight you have to move on with the div no matter what the fights are.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Click to expand...

Well Aspinall will look a bit silly if he hasn't gotten something solid to tell us abiut on the 28th.
If jones will not sign then fuck him, go fight someone else, collect s paycheck and keep yourself in the limelight.

Jones is a massive ducker. Greatest of all time??? THEN SHOW US WHY! Fight all comers if you're champ and you believe in yourself.
 
Doughie99 said:
Well Aspinall will look a bit silly if he hasn't gotten something solid to tell us abiut on the 28th.
If jones will not sign then fuck him, go fight someone else, collect s paycheck and keep yourself in the limelight.

Jones is a massive ducker. Greatest of all time??? THEN SHOW US WHY! Fight all comers if you're champ and you believe in yourself.
Click to expand...
Exactly. I'd say the chance of this being Jones/Aspinall is very small.

Unless Jon has already signed the contract, there's no way Jon would sign it at this point and allow Aspinall to make his announcement. Jones is such a narcissist that he would delay the contract signing just to fuck with Aspinall. And that's the entire problem with what has been going on.
 
AmonTobin said:
Aspinall - Gane for undisputed HW championship.
OR
Jones-Aspinall December 2025: (Jones fakes a spontaneous injury in first 30 seconds, collects his $15M for entering octagon with Tom, and holds onto the belt for another 2 years without a rematch, before retiring).
Click to expand...
If he enters the cage it doesnt matter for how long, if he quits, the belt goes to Aspinall unless its from a foul.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
TS you are my boy but I have been misguided by these announcements of announcements that I don't believe it.

Also it does not say "Fight News"... so it is very possible that is some bullshit like a new sponsor or something.
Click to expand...
Remember Ilia's "big news announcement" bullshit? Didn't it turn out to be just changing his nickname or something like that?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
3K
b00tysweat
b00tysweat
fries in the bag
Best possible Main Card in 2025?
Replies
17
Views
524
JonnyBonesPharmacist
JonnyBonesPharmacist
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev or Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones - Which fight are you more excited to see?
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
r-harper-1
r-harper-1
Leinster Rugby
Rumored Jones pulls out of Aspinall fight??
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
650lb Sumo
650lb Sumo
TCE
News Dana White delivers Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update: ‘It’s just a matter of when now’
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
Intermission
I

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,467
Messages
57,341,209
Members
175,655
Latest member
MichaelW

Share this page

Back
Top