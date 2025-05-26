BoxerMaurits
The cherry on the shit sundae is if the announcement ends up being Aspinall vs Gane.Announcements of announcements are so stupid.
True. The UFC has proven they're willing to hide drug tests from the commissions until at least after the fights.If this is Jones' last fight, there's no reason not for him to just juice himself to the gills.
Exactly. I'd say the chance of this being Jones/Aspinall is very small.Well Aspinall will look a bit silly if he hasn't gotten something solid to tell us abiut on the 28th.
If jones will not sign then fuck him, go fight someone else, collect s paycheck and keep yourself in the limelight.
Jones is a massive ducker. Greatest of all time??? THEN SHOW US WHY! Fight all comers if you're champ and you believe in yourself.
If he enters the cage it doesnt matter for how long, if he quits, the belt goes to Aspinall unless its from a foul.Aspinall - Gane for undisputed HW championship.
OR
Jones-Aspinall December 2025: (Jones fakes a spontaneous injury in first 30 seconds, collects his $15M for entering octagon with Tom, and holds onto the belt for another 2 years without a rematch, before retiring).
With all the glazing he gets, what's a 4th failed test?
Remember Ilia's "big news announcement" bullshit? Didn't it turn out to be just changing his nickname or something like that?TS you are my boy but I have been misguided by these announcements of announcements that I don't believe it.
Also it does not say "Fight News"... so it is very possible that is some bullshit like a new sponsor or something.