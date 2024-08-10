27 oz steak

Technically yes, realistically yes, scientifically yes. Would I eat the whole thing and suffer if it was cooked properly, yes.
 
I eat once a day, so I could definitely crush that with some A1 and 57 sauces. The hardest part would be all the chewing.
 
Im sweating just thinking about diving into
that monster. Too much for me, 12 oz is plenty!
 
I usually get my ribeyes around 20 ounces. I can eat it with sides and not feel gross afterwards. Doing 27 shouldn't be that much of a problem.
 
Beef is notoriously hard to digest.

The week after eating that would be brutal..
 
crabmeat said:
I literally just said this sir lol.
Great bellies think alike.
 
Ill pass. The fattiest cut of beef I'll eat is a NY strip steak. 12 oz max.
 
