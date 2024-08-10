27 oz steak

Simple Southerner
That's still to small.View attachment 1057222
Is it too much for 1 person?
It's not too much for a sherdogger especially a drunk or high sherdogger
I literally just said this sir lol.I usually get my ribeyes around 20 ounces. I can eat it with sides and not feel gross afterwards. Doing 27 shouldn't be that much of a problem.
Not really sir.Beef is notoriously hard to digest.
The week after eating that would be brutal..
Cmon your asking a stoned lemur this lolI could easily eat that, stoned or not sir.
I just ate a 20 oz bone in ribeye, plus mashed potatoes, and corn last week.
You asked sir, not me lolCmon your asking a stoned lemur this lol
You're a lucky Lemur then.Not really sir.
I just had a 20oz ribeye plus mashed potatoes and corn last week, my stomach is fine.