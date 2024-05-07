25 Years ago Today - The Worst Title Fight Decision ever

AmericanMMA
Love me some Bas Rutten, but my God did Randleman get robbed.
The more things change…. The more they stay the sameThe judges back then didn't know what they were watching... just like in 2024
Ehh makes sense. Might even be scored like that today.View attachment 1042766It seems like they went with ruttens activity off his back rather than randlemans control
Ideally the guy doing something would be given the round, but erceg pantoja showed us that the judges still don’t understand the scoringEhh makes sense. Might even be scored like that today.
To be fair back in the day it was established you can just hold guys down and win. Like Fitch and earlier. Emphasis on damage and strikes wasn't until later.Ideally the guy doing something would be given the round, but erceg pantoja showed us that the judges still don’t understand the scoring
View attachment 1042766It seems like they went with ruttens activity off his back rather than randlemans control