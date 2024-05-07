25 Years ago Today - The Worst Title Fight Decision ever

They gave Bas the gift decision and then he never fought in the ufc ever again
 
RonDante said:
Ideally the guy doing something would be given the round, but erceg pantoja showed us that the judges still don’t understand the scoring
To be fair back in the day it was established you can just hold guys down and win. Like Fitch and earlier. Emphasis on damage and strikes wasn't until later.
 
pretty sure the worst decision was 10 years ago
 
RIP Randleman.

Suplexing Allah in heaven as we speak.
 
