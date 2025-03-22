  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Rewatch 24 years later and this is still the Hardest and Most Dominant Victory Celebration. Would you agree?

650lb Sumo

At UFC 30 Tito Ortiz slam KOed Evan Tanner, after 30 seconds, to defend the LHW belt:

tumblr_mq64ow80061ry1rm7o1_250.gif


and debuted the Gravedigger:



He did it after other victories and other fighters copied it but I think it's banned now. Such a great and demoralising celebration. GAME OVER. Kind of like doing a fatality in Mortal Kombat.
 
Never liked that celebration. Too staged and set up, cringy.
 
