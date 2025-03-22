650lb Sumo
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 10,708
- Reaction score
- 26,061
At UFC 30 Tito Ortiz slam KOed Evan Tanner, after 30 seconds, to defend the LHW belt:
and debuted the Gravedigger:
He did it after other victories and other fighters copied it but I think it's banned now. Such a great and demoralising celebration. GAME OVER. Kind of like doing a fatality in Mortal Kombat.
and debuted the Gravedigger:
He did it after other victories and other fighters copied it but I think it's banned now. Such a great and demoralising celebration. GAME OVER. Kind of like doing a fatality in Mortal Kombat.