Batjester said: Sid resigned for 2 years, so I at least have that going for me. Click to expand...

just seen this now. though at this point i'm not surprised. i wouldn't expect him to go anywhere else.at least now we won't have to go through this season hearing the latest unsubstantiated tradebait rumors about sidney crosby every other day.stamkos ended up going to the preds. to me that seems so random and ackward that the only thing in my head that could top that would be crosby going to the minnesota wild or ovechkin to the blue jackets. or basically any other teams even. those guys are lifers with their clubs, it's hard to imagine them dawning another jersey. but to me it feels so weird seeing stamkos going to nashville when i figured he would have been a lifer for tampa too.