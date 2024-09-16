  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

NHL 24/25 - Still did better than Vancouver

Sid the Kid on a newly minted hometown discount is leading my Penguins to the chip.
 
calgary was up 2-0 early in the first today. what happened?

3hUE27z.jpeg


pack it up. 3-0. undefeated.

manny malhotra and one of the sedin twins were coaching but we werent able to distinguish from our seats which one it was. i only pulled out my phone once throughout the whole thing and this is what i got. after close examination i still can't tell.
 
Batjester said:
Sid resigned for 2 years, so I at least have that going for me.
Click to expand...

just seen this now. though at this point i'm not surprised. i wouldn't expect him to go anywhere else.

at least now we won't have to go through this season hearing the latest unsubstantiated tradebait rumors about sidney crosby every other day.

stamkos ended up going to the preds. to me that seems so random and ackward that the only thing in my head that could top that would be crosby going to the minnesota wild or ovechkin to the blue jackets. or basically any other teams even. those guys are lifers with their clubs, it's hard to imagine them dawning another jersey. but to me it feels so weird seeing stamkos going to nashville when i figured he would have been a lifer for tampa too.
 
Last edited:
idrankyourbeer said:
and to hell with this thread title. nobody has done better in 2024-2025 than the vancouver canucks and their alumni so far. 3-0 suck it haters.
Click to expand...
Sharks rookie team won every game in the rookie face-off and outscored the other teams 17-6

Askarov didn't even play, and Celebrini only played 1 game lol
 
Halifax said:
Sharks rookie team won every game in the rookie face-off and outscored the other teams 17-6

Askarov didn't even play, and Celebrini only played 1 game lol
Click to expand...


yeah well our celebrini didn't even play and we still whooped everyones ass.

this is our year!

a-photo-of-a-man-during-the-2011-vancouver-hockey-riots-v0-xq8nb1becv8c1.jpeg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,090
Messages
57,006,131
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top