  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social 23-Year-Old Elon Musk Rep Granted Energy Dept. IT Access Without Security Clearance

Zazen

Zazen

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 13, 2006
Messages
13,042
Reaction score
13,014
Ummm.... excuse me? What's going on in this country? Here's a report from CNN that only came out about an hour ago. How is this not the biggest national security threat ever? I really wish this was all a dream and I'd wake up and have it be over lol.


A representative from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, was granted access to the Energy Department’s IT system on Wednesday by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, two people with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

Wright granted access to DOGE representative Luke Farritor — a 23-year-old former SpaceX intern — even over objections from members of the department’s general counsel and chief information offices, the people told CNN. The DOE chief information office is the department’s IT and cybersecurity office.

Members of the general counsel and chief information offices “said this is a bad idea” because Farritor hadn’t had a standard background investigation needed to access the department’s system, one of the people told CNN. “He’s not cleared to be in DOE, on our systems. None of those things have been done.”

Farritor was granted access to basic IT including email and Microsoft 365, one of the people said. The chief information office only does a small amount of IT and cybersecurity work for the National Nuclear Security Administration, they said, including providing connectivity and running basic internet services for NNSA’s headquarters. It does not run IT systems for the nuclear agency’s labs controlling the nation’s nuclear stockpile.

There are also plans to install a different SpaceX network security engineer as DOE’s new chief information officer, the people told CNN.


If you guys find any more information I'd like to know. This seems insane, even for the Trump admin. Hope it is not as dreadful as it sounds.
 
Last edited:
KaNesDeath said:
One other was fired today for his racist tweets just from last year.
Click to expand...
Fucking hell, I just found that doing a quick Google search.

"You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity," the account wrote in September. "Normalize Indian hate," a separate post from that month read.

In July of last year, the account posted: "Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool."

In other posts, from December, the account pushed for repealing the Civil Rights Act and shared: "I just want a eugenic immigration policy, is that too much to ask."

Why are so many techbros like the worst fucking people imaginable?
 
terrapin said:
the level of recklessness and disregard for every thing that matters in this country by trump and Elon is astounding and profoundly dangerous.

Trump is unqualified to be the president.
Click to expand...
Unqualified to Run a second term and win? Literally no President has ever ran a second term. You are a clown. TDS and MDS is strong with you, lol.
 
they are absolutely right. that person doesn't have proper clearance. i worked i.t. at a government facility for many years. before given the admin password to access accounts, other admin passwords, etc. i had to go through a rigorous questionnaire, four hour interview with a government official, and someone went to my home to interview my roommates to ask if i had any illegal affiliations, etc. needless to say, you don't get legit clearance until at least a month once all has been checked out.

but if you're elon, you get whatever the hell you want.
 
Zazen said:
This is just weird. I don't know what got you so mad. Take it easy. Didn't mean to insult you
Click to expand...
Why would you think im mad? I just called you a turd. I call my kid a turd when he acts like an ass.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Unqualified to Run a second term and win? Literally no President has ever ran a second term. You are a clown. TDS and MDS is strong with you, lol.
Click to expand...
yes that's right... completely unqualified. popularity does not equal skill.


plus he is a con man and has fooled many of your who are not just degenerate enough to vote for him seeing clearly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Musk's DOGE granted access to US Medicare and Medicaid systems
2 3
Replies
47
Views
545
D3thr0n3d K1ng
D3thr0n3d K1ng
LeonardoBjj
International Elon Musk says he and Trump are shutting down USAID
15 16 17
Replies
333
Views
5K
CantCucktheTuck
CantCucktheTuck
LeonardoBjj
Elections Trump says Elon Musk has agreed to lead proposed government efficiency commission as ex-president unveils new economic plans
9 10 11
Replies
213
Views
8K
PBAC
PBAC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,960
Messages
56,863,699
Members
175,433
Latest member
smonaddd12345

Share this page

Back
Top