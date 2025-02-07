Zazen
Ummm.... excuse me? What's going on in this country? Here's a report from CNN that only came out about an hour ago. How is this not the biggest national security threat ever? I really wish this was all a dream and I'd wake up and have it be over lol.
A representative from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, was granted access to the Energy Department’s IT system on Wednesday by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, two people with knowledge of the situation told CNN.
Wright granted access to DOGE representative Luke Farritor — a 23-year-old former SpaceX intern — even over objections from members of the department’s general counsel and chief information offices, the people told CNN. The DOE chief information office is the department’s IT and cybersecurity office.
Members of the general counsel and chief information offices “said this is a bad idea” because Farritor hadn’t had a standard background investigation needed to access the department’s system, one of the people told CNN. “He’s not cleared to be in DOE, on our systems. None of those things have been done.”
Farritor was granted access to basic IT including email and Microsoft 365, one of the people said. The chief information office only does a small amount of IT and cybersecurity work for the National Nuclear Security Administration, they said, including providing connectivity and running basic internet services for NNSA’s headquarters. It does not run IT systems for the nuclear agency’s labs controlling the nation’s nuclear stockpile.
There are also plans to install a different SpaceX network security engineer as DOE’s new chief information officer, the people told CNN.
If you guys find any more information I'd like to know. This seems insane, even for the Trump admin. Hope it is not as dreadful as it sounds.
