220 20% bodyfat vs 180 12% bodyfat (for dating)

assuming you’re 5’ 10 or whatever.

I’m thinking it’s 180 for online and 220 for real life

But that begs the question - what the fuck is “real life dating?” I’ve never seen it in action but I have this delusional idea that one day I’ll have a robust social life and meet women that way. It’s like how Lenny keeps thinking he’s gonna get to live on a rabbit farm, and then he gets shot.

So it’s 180 then, right?
 
If you don’t lift, you better hope the girl irl is dumb. 5’10 at 220 is big, but for two different reasons depending on your exercise level.
 
220 at 5'10 is unhealthy and probably unsightly if your bodyfat is that high. To stay healthy 180. But I have seen it first hand....most women truly don't care. Unless they are fitness people or really hot, most women prefer Dad bods anyway. Takes the pressure off of them. I stay in shape, but sometimes I will get ultra fit for a challenge. Makes no difference to women.
 
Taking the troll bait here. Your post says so much that I wouldn't expect to begin dating anytime soon. Thays before getting into the fact you posted on shedog about dating in the first place
 
I Am Legion said:
220 at 5'10 is unhealthy and probably unsightly if your bodyfat is that high. To stay healthy 180. But I have seen it first hand....most women truly don't care. Unless they are fitness people or really hot, most women prefer Dad bods anyway. Takes the pressure off of them. I stay in shape, but sometimes I will get ultra fit for a challenge. Makes no difference to women.
Click to expand...
20% is like an average bodyfat dude. just not ripped.
 
