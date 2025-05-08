220 20% bodyfat vs 180 12% bodyfat (for dating)

BroScienceTalkatWork
assuming you’re 5’ 10 or whatever.
I’m thinking it’s 180 for online and 220 for real life
But that begs the question - what the fuck is “real life dating?” I’ve never seen it in action but I have this delusional idea that one day I’ll have a robust social life and meet women that way. It’s like how Lenny keeps thinking he’s gonna get to live on a rabbit farm, and then he gets shot.
So it’s 180 then, right?
