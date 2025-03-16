  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Elections 2032 is going to be very bad for Dems

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,890
Reaction score
2,455
There's an exodus of people moving out of blue states and moving into red states, which will ultimately increase electoral votes for the GOP in the future.

2032 is going to be the next year for census and all signs are pointing towards a very bad time for Democrats.

How can Democrats turn things around and keep people from leaving blue states? More importantly, how are they going to bring them back? There's not even a fart of a plan on how to do this. Nobody on the left is even talking about it, the first step to fixing an issue.

 
So much can change between now and then so it’s hard to say

it used to be blue state exodus meant purpling of red states, but Florida completely turned that trend on its head.

The purpling of Texas has also been a slower burn than democrats hoped. It’s been the year every cycle for over a decade now and they drifted further away this last cycle.

Arizona is a scalp but Trump won that handily without ever making nice with the neocon McCain machine. So I think Republicans have just been picking some dogshit senate candidates.

Nevada is going redder too because a lot of the California refugees are actually more right wing than the ones that invaded Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.

It used to be a place never got more red but so many states have moved further right in recent years. Ohio, Iowa, and Florida no longer swing states. No purple state has lost its swing state status to the left recently. Even NJ and Virginia quietly become closer in play this last cycle.

Should be interesting what changes the mass firings of DC leftists brings to the balance of Virginia
 
It's really not that hard for them. Dump the far left crazies and their far left crazy policies. It's as simple as that. They'll make up the difference with independents. They can still do it, but it's like watching poison running through someone's veins, and you give them an antidote, and all they have to do is use it. They don't for some reason, and just ride it out and let that poison spread.

It's up to them whether or not they want to actually be a viable party in the future, or a footnote in history.
 
HereticBD said:
It's really not that hard for them. Dump the far left crazies and their far left crazy policies. It's as simple as that. They'll make up the difference with independents. They can still do it, but it's like watching poison running through someone's veins, and you give them an antidote, and all they have to do is use it. They don't for some reason, and just ride it out and let that poison spread.

It's up to them whether or not they want to actually be a viable party in the future, or a footnote in history.
Click to expand...

Additionally, dump the likes of Schumers and Pelosis. Dinosaurs. It's a shame they can't also have strokes and be forced out like McConnell
 
The Democrats are in a tough spot for sure. They backed some really fringe movements and it brought in a lot of crazies and chased out a lot of the sane people.

They've also completely lost their way on foreign policy. They're basically 2002 Republicans now when it comes to foreign policy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,588
Messages
57,038,816
Members
175,513
Latest member
danawhiteneedstogo

Share this page

Back
Top