F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,890
- Reaction score
- 2,455
There's an exodus of people moving out of blue states and moving into red states, which will ultimately increase electoral votes for the GOP in the future.
2032 is going to be the next year for census and all signs are pointing towards a very bad time for Democrats.
How can Democrats turn things around and keep people from leaving blue states? More importantly, how are they going to bring them back? There's not even a fart of a plan on how to do this. Nobody on the left is even talking about it, the first step to fixing an issue.
