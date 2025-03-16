So much can change between now and then so it’s hard to say



it used to be blue state exodus meant purpling of red states, but Florida completely turned that trend on its head.



The purpling of Texas has also been a slower burn than democrats hoped. It’s been the year every cycle for over a decade now and they drifted further away this last cycle.



Arizona is a scalp but Trump won that handily without ever making nice with the neocon McCain machine. So I think Republicans have just been picking some dogshit senate candidates.



Nevada is going redder too because a lot of the California refugees are actually more right wing than the ones that invaded Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.



It used to be a place never got more red but so many states have moved further right in recent years. Ohio, Iowa, and Florida no longer swing states. No purple state has lost its swing state status to the left recently. Even NJ and Virginia quietly become closer in play this last cycle.



Should be interesting what changes the mass firings of DC leftists brings to the balance of Virginia