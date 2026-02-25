2026 predicted to be record breaking profits for the UFC

HuskySamoan

HuskySamoan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jan 23, 2017
Messages
17,486
Reaction score
35,974
I saw the O'Malley video where hes upset that they signed Conor Benn to a 15 million dollar contract for 1 fight and...he should be. More people know who O'Malley is than Benn, O'Malley has 4.9m Instagram followers to Benns 2.4m. Omalleys best selling event was UFC 292 vs Chito Vera II at 570,000 buys with the price tag of 80 USD each. Benns highest grossing was 1,000,000 at the highest projections for only 19.95 GBP per.

Anyways, fighters are insanely underpaid in the UFC and the UFC is so very disproportionately profitable. 2026 is set to break records in terms of revenue for the promotionl. Lets break it down.

Annual revenue projection for 2026

Paramoun+ - 1.1B

Sponsorships - 196-250m (2023 saw 196m in sponsorships for the UFC, 2024 allegedly did more around 251m. You can imagine moving from the PPV structure to paramount means more eyes so likely stronger bargaining power for sponsors)

Live Gate Sales - 168m for 2023

International streaming & TV deals - 250m

Merchandise - 55m in 2024 57.4m in 2023

Fight Pass - 59m in 2021

Site Fees - (not disclosed but cities/countries often pay them to host events Saudi and Abu Dhabi pay 15-25m for a card, they did a 3 event deal for Australia at 16m, I heard they paid the UFC a lot to come to Baku)

Anyways the UFC is on track for a 2billion dollar year, yes I know gross revenue is not net revenue. If they paid all 700 fighters on their roster 200k to fight and they all fought 3x this year that would only be 420m or less than 25% of total revenue...just as an example.
 
well yeah. this has always been the case though.

UFC fighters are overpaid relative to how much the UFC is worth. Other athletes get a higher share of the profits, regardless if they come from a niche sport or mainstream sport, or are even other MMA orgs.

the fact that UFC fighters make less money than their WWE counterparts when they are part of the same company kind of highlights this. and it's not just because WWE rosters are smaller, as that is irrelevant to drawing power.
 
So a UFC title doubleheader does less buys than Benn-Eubank? And the reason that means Sean is more popular is because the PPV is more expensive?

WWE is having a more successful year too, because the prices are going up more than their sales are dropping. TKO gonna TKO
 
HuskySamoan said:
Silverlake and Endeavor will pump the bubble up with as much air as possible and then flip it before it pops for the biggest profit.
Click to expand...
Stopping that train isn’t realistic, those companies aren't going away. But I'd love to live in a world where Dana plays dirty games with dirty friends and scandal hits the UFC so hard that no one wants to touch it. Would be even better if Sak and RIZIN bought them out and shuttered it all up.

A pipe dream, I know. But I would literally not skip a beat if they ceased to exist, I doubt a guy like you would, either. I think it would honestly make the sport interesting again, overall.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Stopping that train isn’t realistic, those companies aren't going away. But I'd love to live in a world where Dana plays dirty games with dirty friends and scandal hits the UFC so hard that no one wants to touch it. Would be even better if Sak and RIZIN bought them out and shuttered it all up.

A pipe dream, I know. But I would literally not skip a beat if they ceased to exist, I doubt a guy like you would, either. I think it would honestly make the sport interesting again, overall.
Click to expand...
the truth is if Rizin were to somehow buy them up, they would just become a Japanese UFC. It's not like the Japanese are an anti corporate country.

Pretty much any company that gets as big as the UFC is going to operate the way that they do.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
the truth is if Rizin were to somehow buy them up, they would just become a Japanese UFC. It's not like the Japanese are an anti corporate country.

Pretty much any company that gets as big as the UFC is going to operate the way that they do.
Click to expand...
Don't wreck my pipe dream, bud. It's all I have
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mohawk Banditó
The 2026 Rankings Prediction Game!
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
IsNormal
IsNormal
Unheralded Truth
Rumored MMAmania says UFC plan is early 2026 title defense for Chimaev & then White House fight
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
Jonjonesgonemad
How the UFC can make 2026 be the year of Heavyweight division
Replies
19
Views
442
theincognito
theincognito
methrogenn
Paramount+ might be the end of the UFC
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
Killer Kadoogan
Killer Kadoogan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,028
Messages
58,477,417
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top