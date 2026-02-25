2026 predicted to be record breaking profits for the UFC

I saw the O'Malley video where hes upset that they signed Conor Benn to a 15 million dollar contract for 1 fight and...he should be. More people know who O'Malley is than Benn, O'Malley has 4.9m Instagram followers to Benns 2.4m. Omalleys best selling event was UFC 292 vs Chito Vera II at 570,000 buys with the price tag of 80 USD each. Benns highest grossing was 1,000,000 at the highest projections for only 19.95 GBP per.



Anyways, fighters are insanely underpaid in the UFC and the UFC is so very disproportionately profitable. 2026 is set to break records in terms of revenue for the promotionl. Lets break it down.



Annual revenue projection for 2026



Paramoun+ - 1.1B



Sponsorships - 196-250m (2023 saw 196m in sponsorships for the UFC, 2024 allegedly did more around 251m. You can imagine moving from the PPV structure to paramount means more eyes so likely stronger bargaining power for sponsors)



Live Gate Sales - 168m for 2023



International streaming & TV deals - 250m



Merchandise - 55m in 2024 57.4m in 2023



Fight Pass - 59m in 2021



Site Fees - (not disclosed but cities/countries often pay them to host events Saudi and Abu Dhabi pay 15-25m for a card, they did a 3 event deal for Australia at 16m, I heard they paid the UFC a lot to come to Baku)



Anyways the UFC is on track for a 2billion dollar year, yes I know gross revenue is not net revenue. If they paid all 700 fighters on their roster 200k to fight and they all fought 3x this year that would only be 420m or less than 25% of total revenue...just as an example.