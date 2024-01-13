2026 Motorsports Thread

Guenther Steiner is out at Haas and there are rumors that the team in being sold to Michael Andretti.

 
I read about Gunther getting canned but didn’t know about Andretti possibly buying the team. Interesting. Would GM still be in too?
 
Iron Mang said:
I read about Gunther getting canned but didn’t know about Andretti possibly buying the team. Interesting. Would GM still be in too?
The talk is that Haas won't put up enough money to make the team competitive but he gets enough advertising for his machine business that he wants to keep the team.
 
The Rolex 24 is coming up this Saturday. There will be a new winner this season as the 2022 and 2023 winners Meyer Shank racing will not be running in IMSA racing this season. The team was found to have been manipulating data, particularly tire pressure data.

Cadillac will start 1 & 2 after last weekend's qualifying.
Rolex 24
 
F yeah GTP/WEC

Looking forward to an incredible year of endurance racing

On the other end, FormulaE Saudi this weekend
 
legatoblues said:
F yeah GTP/WEC

Looking forward to an incredible year of endurance racing

On the other end, FormulaE Saudi this weekend
I didn't realize that the Formula E season has started. Is it being televised? I see something about CBS, TNT and Paramount + but nothing shows on their schedules. It probably isn't worth signing up for a streaming service to watch a 20 minute race.
 
Some crazy driving in the Rolex 24. Several big crashes in the first two hours. One of the top Lexus cars is 58 minutes down after they just got the car back together 2-1/2 hours into the race after they hit another car that spun.
 
Lewis sat in the W15 for the first time and then decided to nope out to Ferrari haha. This season should be interesting.
 
This one caught everyone off guard. I remember the rumours in the middle of last year and no way I thought this could became a reality. Crazy stuff.
 
rearnakedchoke said:
What’s going on with chip running over dogs??
I haven't seen any explanation of what happened other than that it took place in the motor home parking area and the puppy belonged to Devlin DeFrancesco. No word of if the puppy was on a leash or got free. That seems like a bad place for a puppy unless it is watched very closely. There is always traffic in and out of the area.
 
I’m floored at the Lewis news. As a fan boy I’m hopeful he made the correct decision. I still remember the pundits saying he got it wrong leaving McLaren. Let’s hope he made the right call again.

Carlos to Mercedes? Him and max were at odds at torro Rosso

Let’s see. I’ll have to get some tifosi gear.
 
ralphc1 said:
I haven't seen any explanation of what happened other than that it took place in the motor home parking area and the puppy belonged to Devlin DeFrancesco. No word of if the puppy was on a leash or got free. That seems like a bad place for a puppy unless it is watched very closely. There is always traffic in and out of the area.
Yeah. He apologized and devlin said he was happy to see he apologized. But he didn’t say anything like this was a tragic accident and it wasn’t chips fault. That’s the weird part.

Let’s see if any more news comes out
 
rearnakedchoke said:
I’m floored at the Lewis news. As a fan boy I’m hopeful he made the correct decision. I still remember the pundits saying he got it wrong leaving McLaren. Let’s hope he made the right call again.

Carlos to Mercedes? Him and max were at odds at torro Rosso

Let’s see. I’ll have to get some tifosi gear.
I'd love to see Carlos go over to Merc, but I think he will be joining Audi in 2026, so I would expect Merc to look to fill the seat with a long term option. That is unless, they offer Carlos a great contract.

Reading about Lewis, part of the reason for the move was that he's following one of the performance exec's that is also leaving Mercedes for Ferrari.

I'll still cheer on Lewis and hope he can get that 8th title, but when he is in red I will still be cheering for Mercedes! lo!
 
rearnakedchoke said:
I’m floored at the Lewis news. As a fan boy I’m hopeful he made the correct decision. I still remember the pundits saying he got it wrong leaving McLaren. Let’s hope he made the right call again.

Carlos to Mercedes? Him and max were at odds at torro Rosso

Let’s see. I’ll have to get some tifosi gear.
I was thinking that this might be Hamilton's last year driving a Formula One car
 
Iron Mang said:
I'd love to see Carlos go over to Merc, but I think he will be joining Audi in 2026, so I would expect Merc to look to fill the seat with a long term option. That is unless, they offer Carlos a great contract.

Reading about Lewis, part of the reason for the move was that he's following one of the performance exec's that is also leaving Mercedes for Ferrari.

I'll still cheer on Lewis and hope he can get that 8th title, but when he is in red I will still be cheering for Mercedes! lo!
I think they will give mick a shot at Merc. Let’s see. Unless I am totally out to lunch.
 
