2026 Its a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll log!

Going to keep a log here for a least a while because I've got to keep you guys happy

since Louie Simmons died I've been doing sort of a conjugate method but my dynamic effort days are a little heavier and straight weight. I usually just work up to a single then some back off sets for max effort but sometimes ill just work up to a 5rm. I Do some light power clean and snatches/jumps/throws/barbell complex every now and then and some tempo runs.

upper body im just doing a quasi greyskull method. I had quit benching for a long time and im building it back up.

I also play baseball so I dont really do much bro work for then time being except a few curls.

Im comfortable with my bodyweight right now and I have no intention of force feeding myself just to add pound to the bar at least for now so any progress I make is likely to be minimal which im fine with.
 
How you gonna deload on the 1st day


:D Figured it was customary to give you a hard time. Welcome to the logs, hop on.
 
I had a log elsewhere but it got shut down I do medicine ball throws in waves 10,8,6, 3(Deload week)x twice a week
 
just threw a light bullpen today and that's all I had time for

Upper body and a conditioning session tomorrow then a tryout for a team on Saturday and a game Sunday
 
bench 227.5x6, 215x5x2

press
152.5x5, 135x5x2

p clean 77%
175x3x5

2 inch deficit deadlift

up to 495x1 (rpe 9.5)
back off 445x4

deficit SLDLs
385x5
325x10
 
bench 235x5, 215x5x2
press 155x5, 135x5x2

med ball throws 8 reps each
jump squats w/35ilbs 5x5

heavier squats and deadlift variants in the morning then a baseball tryout in Houston
 
not sure it was smart to do this this close to a tryout but it really wasn't that heavy

manta ray squat 85% 325x3x3(very easy)

power clean 80% 180x3x5 1 minute rests

snatch grip deadlift 75%5x3 w/365 fairy easy
 
I made the team as a utility player and a pitcher

I’m very proud that at my age and working a full time job that is demanding for nearly 20
Years that I’m still able to hang with good ball players

now the real work begins
 
