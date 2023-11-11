A deal to reduce taxes for businesses and increase the child tax credit (CTC) made it out of the House Ways and Means Committee with broad bipartisan support Friday.



The tax deal advanced with 40 votes in favor and only three opposed. Click to expand...





The $78 billion tax agreement between House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., caps months of negotiating and pursuing common ground in the divided Congress.





It still needs to be written into legislation and secure the votes to pass the Republican-led House and the Democratic-led Senate, which is not guaranteed. But the top tax writers are hopeful it can pass quickly, before people file their taxes this year.



“American families will benefit from this bipartisan agreement that provides greater tax relief, strengthens Main Street businesses, boosts our competitiveness with China, and creates jobs,” Smith said in a statement.



The deal, details of which were Senior lawmakers in Congress announced a bipartisan deal Tuesday to expand the child tax credit and provide a series of tax breaks for businesses.The $78 billion tax agreement between House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., caps months of negotiating and pursuing common ground in the divided Congress.It still needs to be written into legislation and secure the votes to pass the Republican-led House and the Democratic-led Senate, which is not guaranteed. But the top tax writers are hopeful it can pass quickly, before people file their taxes this year.“American families will benefit from this bipartisan agreement that provides greater tax relief, strengthens Main Street businesses, boosts our competitiveness with China, and creates jobs,” Smith said in a statement.The deal, details of which were reported earlier by NBC News , would enhance refundable child tax credits in an attempt to provide relief to families that are struggling financially and those with multiple children. It would also lift the tax credit's $1,600 refundable cap and adjust it for inflation. Click to expand...

Five Things to Know About the Bipartisan Tax Deal from the Bipartisan Policy Center​

The new Child Tax Credit deal is really a safety net deal—and by that measure it is only a start from Brookings Institution​

Bipartisan CTC Framework Would Help Lowest Income Quintiles from the Tax Policy Center​

The bill passed the House Ways and Means committee 40-3Posted 1/18/24So it looks like some of this might get addressed during election season rather than kicked down the road to 2025 (sort of). Child Tax Credit expansion from 1,600 to 2,000 along with business tax cuts allowing for accelerated depreciation on R&D and capital expenditure for 2023-2025. The offset revenues would come from an employee retention tax credit that was around for COVID and needs phased out. I don't have the summarized totals if it is budget neutral. The thing with this is having it expire in 2025 aligns these items with the other TCJA expirations so 2025 will still be pivotal in Congress after the electionNBCThis bill looks to have low chance of passing from what some lawmakers think. Unlikely to see a vote in the House if I had to guess but worth keeping an eye on. Its clear what the bargaining chips are as mentioned back in December.