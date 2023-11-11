Law 2025 Tax Reform: House vote expected on business tax cuts and CTC expansion

Lead

Lead

/Led/ blanket
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 13, 2009
Messages
45,452
Reaction score
12,247
The bill passed the House Ways and Means committee 40-3

House panel advances tax deal with resounding bipartisan vote

A deal to reduce taxes for businesses and increase the child tax credit (CTC) made it out of the House Ways and Means Committee with broad bipartisan support Friday.

The tax deal advanced with 40 votes in favor and only three opposed.
Click to expand...

Posted 1/18/24
So it looks like some of this might get addressed during election season rather than kicked down the road to 2025 (sort of). Child Tax Credit expansion from 1,600 to 2,000 along with business tax cuts allowing for accelerated depreciation on R&D and capital expenditure for 2023-2025. The offset revenues would come from an employee retention tax credit that was around for COVID and needs phased out. I don't have the summarized totals if it is budget neutral. The thing with this is having it expire in 2025 aligns these items with the other TCJA expirations so 2025 will still be pivotal in Congress after the election

Congress announces major tax deal to expand child tax credit and revive breaks for businesses

NBC
Senior lawmakers in Congress announced a bipartisan deal Tuesday to expand the child tax credit and provide a series of tax breaks for businesses.

The $78 billion tax agreement between House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., caps months of negotiating and pursuing common ground in the divided Congress.


It still needs to be written into legislation and secure the votes to pass the Republican-led House and the Democratic-led Senate, which is not guaranteed. But the top tax writers are hopeful it can pass quickly, before people file their taxes this year.

“American families will benefit from this bipartisan agreement that provides greater tax relief, strengthens Main Street businesses, boosts our competitiveness with China, and creates jobs,” Smith said in a statement.

The deal, details of which were reported earlier by NBC News, would enhance refundable child tax credits in an attempt to provide relief to families that are struggling financially and those with multiple children. It would also lift the tax credit's $1,600 refundable cap and adjust it for inflation.
Click to expand...

The Bill

Five Things to Know About the Bipartisan Tax Deal from the Bipartisan Policy Center​

The new Child Tax Credit deal is really a safety net deal—and by that measure it is only a start from Brookings Institution​

Bipartisan CTC Framework Would Help Lowest Income Quintiles from the Tax Policy Center​


This bill looks to have low chance of passing from what some lawmakers think. Unlikely to see a vote in the House if I had to guess but worth keeping an eye on. Its clear what the bargaining chips are as mentioned back in December.
 
Last edited:
Original Post
Using this as the new chapter of from the CTC and BBB/IRA threads as they shared similar implications to new government spending and tax policy decisions.

Background:
The last tax overhaul was TCJA during Trump's administration. However, many of these cuts are set to expire in 2025 which likely is going to lead to a strong push for new legislation to pass. It's unlikely we will see anything 23-24 with the presidential election ramping up and a divided Congress/ White House. However, even with that in the next presidential term, there will be pressure to still have this addressed.
On top of that, we had some temporary tax expansions with Democrats expanding the CTC for a year. Though there was a push to continue this with BBB, it ultimately didn't make it through but is something still being eyed to get back.

What's Set to Expire?
Individual income tax rates will revert to their 2017 levels
The standard deduction will be cut roughly in half, the personal exemption will return while the child tax credit (CTC) will be cut
The estate tax exemption will be reduced.
The 20 percent tax deduction for many pass-through businesses will disappear.
The cap on the state and local income Tax (SALT) deduction will dissolve.
The mortgage interest deduction will expire.


Democrats could see much of this favorably. Many of these provisions they weren't favor of simply will go away without any action needed. However, there's at least two items some to all of the party might want to extend. CTC obliviously being the first as they wanted to expand back to 3k and this expiration brings from 2k down to 1k. Additionally, they'd want to to get the full credit to be refundable so it would impact lower income or no income recipients further. The second items is the state and local income tax (SALT) deduction which is somewhat of a fault line within the party. Some of the more progressive legislators are okay with the deduction disappearing as this benefits mostly high earners in high taxation states. However, some Democrat legislators from high taxed states including Schumer do have an interest in keeping it in place. Keep in mind TCJA already impacted SALT and this is the final phase out in 2025. Outside of the expirations, there many other things you could see Democrats exploring like a wealth tax, raising corporate tax rates, etc to fund these extensions and/ or expansions.

With this being TCJA, Republicans would push for more of these to continue on aside from maybe SALT. On top of all this, there will be another budget cliff in 2025 so if the past cliffs trends continue, there will be calls for spending cuts in raising the ceiling which hasn't been all that successful as a tactic. These expirations will apply more leverage and pressure for each camp to get something passed.


Resources:
Buckle Up. 2025 Promises To Be An Historic Year In Tax And Budget Policy from Tax Policy Center
The coming fiscal cliff: A blueprint for tax reform in 2025 from The Brookings Institute
Tax Reform Isn’t Done from The Tax Foundation
 
Last edited:
There might be some dealmaking before the cliff. Some of congress are in talks for a agreement that gives both business tax cuts and a smaller but similar child tax credit expansion.

Congress eyes last-minute child tax credit deal

Axios​

Members of the House and Senate are engaged in advanced, last-minute negotiations to reach a tax deal in December or January that includes key priorities for both parties, according to lawmakers and aides.

Why it matters: Heading into the 2024 election, Democrats want to resurrect a version of the child tax credit, which expired last year, to lower childhood poverty and give their vulnerable members a tangible policy win.

  • Republicans are eager to prove to the business community that the House GOP majority can deliver for them by reinstating the full deductibility of research and development investments that expired at the end of 2022.
  • Any compromise between the key tax writing committees would have to be prioritized by House and Senate leaders. At an estimated $100 billion, it would also be expensive.
Click to expand...

I don’t see any details for revenue offsets. Could we see bipartisan deficit spending during good economic times? If so, I wonder how concerning 2025 really is to Washington or if the thing front of mind is election season. I thought we wouldn’t see any legislative movement a year out from a presidential election but might not matter.
 
So it looks like some of this might get addressed during election season rather than kicked down the road to 2025 (sort of). Child Tax Credit expansion from 1,600 to 2,000 along with business tax cuts allowing for accelerated depreciation on R&D and capital expenditure for 2023-2025. The offset revenues would come from an employee retention tax credit that was around for COVID and needs phased out. I don't have the summarized totals if it is budget neutral. The thing with this is having it expire in 2025 aligns these items with the other TCJA expirations so 2025 will still be pivotal in Congress after the election

Congress announces major tax deal to expand child tax credit and revive breaks for businesses

NBC
Senior lawmakers in Congress announced a bipartisan deal Tuesday to expand the child tax credit and provide a series of tax breaks for businesses.

The $78 billion tax agreement between House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., caps months of negotiating and pursuing common ground in the divided Congress.


It still needs to be written into legislation and secure the votes to pass the Republican-led House and the Democratic-led Senate, which is not guaranteed. But the top tax writers are hopeful it can pass quickly, before people file their taxes this year.

“American families will benefit from this bipartisan agreement that provides greater tax relief, strengthens Main Street businesses, boosts our competitiveness with China, and creates jobs,” Smith said in a statement.

The deal, details of which were reported earlier by NBC News, would enhance refundable child tax credits in an attempt to provide relief to families that are struggling financially and those with multiple children. It would also lift the tax credit's $1,600 refundable cap and adjust it for inflation.
Click to expand...

The Bill

Five Things to Know About the Bipartisan Tax Deal from the Bipartisan Policy Center​

The new Child Tax Credit deal is really a safety net deal—and by that measure it is only a start from Brookings Institution​

Bipartisan CTC Framework Would Help Lowest Income Quintiles from the Tax Policy Center​


This bill looks to have low chance of passing from what some lawmakers think. Unlikely to see a vote in the House if I had to guess but worth keeping an eye on. Its clear what the bargaining chips are as mentioned back in December.
 
The bill passed the House Ways and Means committee 40-3

House panel advances tax deal with resounding bipartisan vote

A deal to reduce taxes for businesses and increase the child tax credit (CTC) made it out of the House Ways and Means Committee with broad bipartisan support Friday.

The tax deal advanced with 40 votes in favor and only three opposed.
Click to expand...

Also, it does appear to be a budget neutral bill. The tax credit offset should fund the CTC and business tax cuts up to 2025
 
Last edited:
sickc0d3r said:
Seems positive. Why does it need 60 votes to pass in the Senate, if it gets there?
Click to expand...
I suppose if Dems wanted to do reconciliation, they could do 50 but I think the point would be it won’t pass the house if they couldn’t get 10 GOP senators for a senate vote. Reconciliation is a long process too and I don’t know if Schumer would want to go that route knowing they don’t control the House. We still don’t even know if Johnson would bring it to the floor even without that scenario.
 
Johnson has given the bill the green light and expects it to pass in the House. This might pass with little news since the border deal is taking up a lot of the headlines.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he intends to put a bipartisan tax package on the floor for a vote that would need a two-thirds majority to pass — moving business breaks and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit one significant step toward passage in the House.

Johnson says he intends to put a bipartisan tax package on the House floor

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he intends to put a bipartisan tax package on the floor for a vote that would need a two-thirds majority to pass — moving business breaks and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit one significant step toward passage in the House.

“There’s a few subsets of members you have concerns for various reasons, but we’re gonna probably run it on suspension,” said Johnson of the impending vote at a Congressional Institute event Monday evening. “And I think you’re gonna get a very high vote tally, probably on both sides of the aisle. There’s a lot of great policy in there.”
Click to expand...
 
Lead said:
The bill passed the House Ways and Means committee 40-3

House panel advances tax deal with resounding bipartisan vote



Posted 1/18/24
So it looks like some of this might get addressed during election season rather than kicked down the road to 2025 (sort of). Child Tax Credit expansion from 1,600 to 2,000 along with business tax cuts allowing for accelerated depreciation on R&D and capital expenditure for 2023-2025. The offset revenues would come from an employee retention tax credit that was around for COVID and needs phased out. I don't have the summarized totals if it is budget neutral. The thing with this is having it expire in 2025 aligns these items with the other TCJA expirations so 2025 will still be pivotal in Congress after the election

Congress announces major tax deal to expand child tax credit and revive breaks for businesses

NBC


The Bill

Five Things to Know About the Bipartisan Tax Deal from the Bipartisan Policy Center​

The new Child Tax Credit deal is really a safety net deal—and by that measure it is only a start from Brookings Institution​

Bipartisan CTC Framework Would Help Lowest Income Quintiles from the Tax Policy Center​


This bill looks to have low chance of passing from what some lawmakers think. Unlikely to see a vote in the House if I had to guess but worth keeping an eye on. Its clear what the bargaining chips are as mentioned back in December.
Click to expand...
tl;dr but as a foreign bystander, I'm just wondering; are any of the business tax cuts tied to increases in employee compensation?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Economy Brazil approves a major tax reform overhaul that Lula says will ‘facilitate investment’
Replies
0
Views
128
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,338
Messages
54,995,185
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top