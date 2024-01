Background:

What's Set to Expire?

The coming fiscal cliff: A blueprint for tax reform in 2025 from The Brookings Institute

Using this as the new chapter of from the CTC and BBB/IRA threads as they shared similar implications to new government spending and tax policy decisions.The last tax overhaul was TCJA during Trump's administration. However, many of these cuts are set to expire in 2025 which likely is going to lead to a strong push for new legislation to pass. It's unlikely we will see anything 23-24 with the presidential election ramping up and a divided Congress/ White House. However, even with that in the next presidential term, there will be pressure to still have this addressed.On top of that, we had some temporary tax expansions with Democrats expanding the CTC for a year. Though there was a push to continue this with BBB, it ultimately didn't make it through but is something still being eyed to get back.Individual income tax rates will revert to their 2017 levelsThe standard deduction will be cut roughly in half, the personal exemption will return while the child tax credit (CTC) will be cutThe estate tax exemption will be reduced.The 20 percent tax deduction for many pass-through businesses will disappear.The cap on the state and local income Tax (SALT) deduction will dissolve.The mortgage interest deduction will expire.Democrats could see much of this favorably. Many of these provisions they weren't favor of simply will go away without any action needed. However, there's at least two items some to all of the party might want to extend. CTC obliviously being the first as they wanted to expand back to 3k and this expiration brings from 2k down to 1k. Additionally, they'd want to to get the full credit to be refundable so it would impact lower income or no income recipients further. The second items is the state and local income tax (SALT) deduction which is somewhat of a fault line within the party. Some of the more progressive legislators are okay with the deduction disappearing as this benefits mostly high earners in high taxation states. However, some Democrat legislators from high taxed states including Schumer do have an interest in keeping it in place. Keep in mind TCJA already impacted SALT and this is the final phase out in 2025. Outside of the expirations, there many other things you could see Democrats exploring like a wealth tax, raising corporate tax rates, etc to fund these extensions and/ or expansions.With this being TCJA, Republicans would push for more of these to continue on aside from maybe SALT. On top of all this, there will be another budget cliff in 2025 so if the past cliffs trends continue, there will be calls for spending cuts in raising the ceiling which hasn't been all that successful as a tactic. These expirations will apply more leverage and pressure for each camp to get something passed.y Center