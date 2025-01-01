2025 New Years resolutions

Contempt
May 27, 2006
24,675
27,664
Well it's that time of year again - that someone makes a stupid new years resolutions thread, which is then filled with smart ass comments and insults...
Anyone else have any new years resolutions ...that they'll probably break?
Mine are:
- Drink less
- Stop doing renovations and pay more off the mortgage
- Work out less (one cardio and one weights per week max)
- Do some traveling or more track days.
