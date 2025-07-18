College 2025 Football Discussion *** Google It ***

on3-espns-computer-generated-fpi-has-updated-for-the-2025-v0-X5PwVF-xlZDX_0FDzCyl_d1g78_YxJnzCZTPdGgB0oQ.jpg


on3-sports-way-way-way-too-early-2025-top-10-college-v0-cFJToKfq6IntJY78HFVaC050Iyz9tAnRdnbEEljWO3w.jpg
 
So Memphis tries to buy their way into the Big 12 for almost $250M (because all they have is money and jack shit for athletic success) and got rejected... they then posted this afterwards...



ohio state should put in some unpokeable fake grass carpet covered in that sealant that patches boats on the infomercial and then put salt on top of it to ensure nothing ever grows there so they never have to relive this horror again


I always knew that college was weird
 
When I was an NFL season ticket holder I got so triggered when they took away a home game to go play in Mexico instead so I also stand against this on principle!

May be cool to see, though

 
Pittie Petey said:
When I was an NFL season ticket holder I got so triggered when they took away a home game to go play in Mexico instead so I also stand against this on principle!

May be cool to see, though

But why against an in-state opponent? WMU isn't that far away, but now both have to go to Germany? That's crazy to me, but I appreciate Michigan going for exposure.
 
PRIDEWASBETTER said:
But why against an in-state opponent? WMU isn't that far away, but now both have to go to Germany? That's crazy to me, but I appreciate Michigan going for exposure.
Yea, not only does it screw over Michigan season ticket holders but I'm sure a lot of WMU fans are bummed now cause they prolly were looking forward to making the trip to this game since it was announced years ago


Another reason to hate Warde Manuel imo 🤬
 
Pittie Petey said:
When I was an NFL season ticket holder I got so triggered when they took away a home game to go play in Mexico instead so I also stand against this on principle!

May be cool to see, though

Props to Michigan for taking such a tough game to show the European audience what college football is all about.
 
