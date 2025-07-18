Kowboy On Sherdog
When I was an NFL season ticket holder I got so triggered when they took away a home game to go play in Mexico instead so I also stand against this on principle!
May be cool to see, though
But why against an in-state opponent? WMU isn't that far away, but now both have to go to Germany? That's crazy to me, but I appreciate Michigan going for exposure.
better start running some goal line passes to him
better start running some goal line passes to him