College 2025 Football Discussion *** Big 10 The Best ***

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
119,596
Reaction score
232,667
on3-espns-computer-generated-fpi-has-updated-for-the-2025-v0-X5PwVF-xlZDX_0FDzCyl_d1g78_YxJnzCZTPdGgB0oQ.jpg


on3-sports-way-way-way-too-early-2025-top-10-college-v0-cFJToKfq6IntJY78HFVaC050Iyz9tAnRdnbEEljWO3w.jpg
 
So Memphis tries to buy their way into the Big 12 for almost $250M (because all they have is money and jack shit for athletic success) and got rejected... they then posted this afterwards...



<lmao>
 
ohio state should put in some unpokeable fake grass carpet covered in that sealant that patches boats on the infomercial and then put salt on top of it to ensure nothing ever grows there so they never have to relive this horror again


<lmao> <lmao> <lmao> <lmao>


 
Last edited:
I always knew that college was weird
 
When I was an NFL season ticket holder I got so triggered when they took away a home game to go play in Mexico instead so I also stand against this on principle!

May be cool to see, though

 
Pittie Petey said:
When I was an NFL season ticket holder I got so triggered when they took away a home game to go play in Mexico instead so I also stand against this on principle!

May be cool to see, though

Click to expand...


But why against an in-state opponent? WMU isn't that far away, but now both have to go to Germany? That's crazy to me, but I appreciate Michigan going for exposure.
 
PRIDEWASBETTER said:
But why against an in-state opponent? WMU isn't that far away, but now both have to go to Germany? That's crazy to me, but I appreciate Michigan going for exposure.
Click to expand...

Yea, not only does it screw over Michigan season ticket holders but I'm sure a lot of WMU fans are bummed now cause they prolly were looking forward to making the trip to this game since it was announced years ago


Another reason to hate Warde Manuel imo 🤬
 
Pittie Petey said:
When I was an NFL season ticket holder I got so triggered when they took away a home game to go play in Mexico instead so I also stand against this on principle!

May be cool to see, though

Click to expand...

Props to Michigan for taking such a tough game to show the European audience what college football is all about.
 
Dillydilly said:
better start running some goal line passes to him

Click to expand...

My favorite goal line scenario is Mike Leach allegedly wanting to have a midget on the team so the QB could give him the ball and then throw him over the pile into the endzone. It's a carny business.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
NCAAF College Football Games 12pm ET 10-4
Replies
5
Views
68
tabascojet
tabascojet
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
NCAAF College Football -10-25 -12pm ET Games
Replies
7
Views
86
Crazy Source
Crazy Source
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
NCAAF College Football 3:30pm ET Games 10-4
Replies
7
Views
102
helax
helax
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
NCAAF College Football -10-25 -3:30pm ET Games
Replies
0
Views
34
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
NFL NFL Survival 2025
2
Replies
23
Views
387
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,069
Messages
58,021,560
Members
175,910
Latest member
fighter55

Share this page

Back
Top