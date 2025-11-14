MLB 2025/26 MLB off season thread: Son of a Bichette

So what are your predictions for off season signings?

I already know the Cubs are going to let Tucker walk, hopefully they replace him with a pitcher. They'll probably resign Imanaga, but they need another arm, along with Steele coming back healthy.
 
Feel like the dodgers are going to make a big trade this offseason. They’re loaded in the minors and some players don’t really have a path to the majors. Can’t wait for cans to cry about them buying players after. Lmao
 
Revolver said:
Feel like the dodgers are going to make a big trade this offseason. They’re loaded in the minors and some players don’t really have a path to the majors. Can’t wait for cans to cry about them buying players after. Lmao
They’ll trade for someone then pay them 500m dollars and fat cholos will pretend like money wasn’t a factor lmao
 
Bichette signs with the Mets. The Mets still don't make the playoffs.
 
They’ll trade for someone then pay them 500m dollars and fat cholos will pretend like money wasn’t a factor lmao
Well money only matters when the dodgers use there’s and not when other teams don’t. Sucks when other billionaire owners don’t care about keeping their star players and instead care more about their bottom line. Lmao
 
It takes money to make money. Ask the Dodgers. Who else has international appeal? Even the OMG singer couldn't bring in Shohei revenue for the Mets.

I assumed Benny Biceps would be the Dodgers backup catcher after establishing his reliability with the pitching staff, but Reds claimed him, so I guess Dalton will have another year to not do so good.
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga, Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff, New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham and Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres were among a record four players who accepted $22,025,000 qualifying offers from their former teams before the deadline Tuesday, removing themselves from the free-agent market.

Nine players turned down the one-year deals and decided to remain on the free-agent market.

Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette and Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber said no along with San Diego right-handers Dylan Cease and Michael King, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz, Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen, Philadelphia pitcher Ranger Suarez and Houston left-hander Framber Valdez.

Access Sportsnet reported Freedie Freeman dancing the worm. First he tries to steal bases with injured ankle. Now he's doing unnecessary dancing that might result in injury fooking up Dodgers chances of three-peat.
 
What's with the Rangers getting dismantled? Will Adolis be a good Dodger RF? Would the Dodgers trade Mookie for Corey?

I thought the Mets already had too many IF prospects.
 
