2024 UFC signings thread

Thought I'd have a thread that I'll promise to keep up to date and then inevitably stop updating after a month where I'll post a bit about new UFC signings and what I know expect about them from being a regionals geek.


Luis_Rodri%CC%81guez.jpg



Luis Rodriguez

Weight class - Flyweight
Nationality - Mexico
Age - 24
Signed From - LUX Fight League
Record - 16-2
Debut Vs Denys Bondar - 24th February

Contender Series viewers might remember this guy from the 2020 season where he lost a close decision to Jerome Rivera. He's mostly fought at 135 since then and went 5-0 since but has dropped back to 125 for his UFC debut. Rivera's UFC record was pretty terrible, but he seems to have improved since fighting him. He's a decent striker but probably a better grappler and he's still pretty young and was only 20 odd when he was on Contender Series.


Prediction - I'm not really expecting big things from this guy to be honest. I think he should have enough to beat Bondar who's not very good but I think his ceiling is probably a Victor Altamirano type guy who's going to float around the lower part of the division and will probably be gone before he gets to 10 fights.
 
