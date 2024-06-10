Mulder_81
‘Baby Reindeer’, ‘Shōgun’, ‘Ripley’ Lead 2024 TCA Awards Nominations — Full List
Netflix's Baby Reindeer and Ripley and FX's Shōgun lead the 2024 Television Critics Association awards nominations with five each.
FX’s The Bear follows with four noms, and FX’s Fargo and Reservation Dogs and Max’s Hacks with three each.
Past winners Quinta Brunson and Jean Smart return in the Individual Achievement In Comedy category alongside Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Devery Jacobs.