Television 2024 Television Critics Association Awards Nominations

deadline.com

‘Baby Reindeer’, ‘Shōgun’, ‘Ripley’ Lead 2024 TCA Awards Nominations — Full List

Netflix's Baby Reindeer and Ripley and FX's Shōgun lead the 2024 Television Critics Association awards nominations with five each.
Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and Ripley and FX’s Shōgun lead the 2024 Television Critics Association awards nominations with five each.


FX’s The Bear follows with four noms, and FX’s Fargo and Reservation Dogs and Max’s Hacks with three each.


Past winners Quinta Brunson and Jean Smart return in the Individual Achievement In Comedy category alongside Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Devery Jacobs.
Fallout with 2 nominations, Drame & New Program, shoulda also got nominated for Program Of The Year & Miniseries Of The Year
 
Jackonfire said:
Ripley deserves all the awards. @helax I don't know if you watch tv shows but I think you would really like this.
Fight me.
The-Bear-Season-2-Disney-768x432.jpg
 
True Detective: Night Country gets 2 and Tokyo Vice with 0.

Tokyo Vice was probably my favorite HBO series this year. Sad to hear it got canceled.

Make it make sense...
 
Madmick said:
Fight me.
The-Bear-Season-2-Disney-768x432.jpg
Loved the first season and honestly thought it could have been one and done. Second season had some good episodes but I personally wasn't as invested as I was with the first season.
 
