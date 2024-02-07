2024 Predictions (Mayberry edition)

Since alphaboy isn't around to create this year's prediction thread, I figure I'd make one. These have always been fun.

Let's try to stay away from too many political predictions as there's already a prediction thread in the war room.

The crazier and more specific the prediction, the funnier it is when it comes true.

In last year's thread I predicted that Kanye West would backpedal on his anti-Semitic comments, but not in a normal way. In some strange way that makes people think he's even more crazy. Then several months later Kanye publicly announced that he watched the movie 21 jump Street and it made him like Jewish people again.
 
