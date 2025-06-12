MLarson
I just came across this
A legal case questioning the accuracy of the 2024 election is moving forward.
The lawsuit, brought by SMART Legislation, the action arm of SMART Elections, a nonpartisan watchdog group, filed the lawsuit over voting discrepancies in Rockland County, New York.
Judge Rachel Tanguay of the New York Supreme Court ruled in open court in May that the allegations were serious enough for discovery to proceed.
Newsweek has contacted SMART Elections for comment via email.
The lawsuit could renew debate about the 2024 election, though it won't change the outcome since Congress has certified the results declaring President Donald Trump the winner.
It comes amid unconfirmed reports that voting machines were secretly altered before ballots were cast in November's election. The federally accredited testing lab, Pro V&V, that signed off on "significant" changes to ES&S voting machines—which are used in over 40 percent of U.S. counties—"vanished from public view" after the election, according to the Dissent in Bloom Substack.
Jack Cobb, the director of Pro V&V, told Newsweek via email that the changes approved by the lab relate to ballot boxes, ballot bins, changing printers to newer models, adding mounting brackets and moving the location of files. "There really is no change of any significance," he said. Cobb also said the lab's website was taken down and replaced with a new one in February and has been "running ever since."
secretly altered? Wasn't That same argument held in 2019 elections?
secretly altered? Wasn't That same argument held in 2019 elections?