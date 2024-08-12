2024 College Football Discussion *** Welcome to the Playoffs ***

Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 97,372
- Reaction score
- 162,601
When your team doesn't even make the top 134.
5 should definitely be a TrojanHaha - several U$C QBs could have been #11.
Leinart was the only USC mention for #11.Haha - several U$C QBs could have been #11.
Leinart was the only USC mention for #11.
Only if you go by NFL production.
5 should definitely be a Trojan
#5 should be a tree dammit!!! #5 and definitely number 7 !!! Arguably two Stanford players could be #7.5 should definitely be a Trojan
Who at Stanford had a better career than Reggie?#5 should be a tree dammit!!! #5 and definitely number 7 !!! Arguably two Stanford players could be #7.
CMac, he has a Rose bowl!!Who at Stanford had a better career than Reggie?
There's a part of me that wishes you said Toby GerhartCMac, he has a Rose bowl!!