Media 2024 Best Year Of UFC Fights Ever? UFC 298-303 Was/Will Be Incredible + Chimaev/Whittaker

Black9

Black9

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
584
Reaction score
3,039
UFC 298: Topuria vs Volk
UFC 299: Stacked to the gills
UFC 300: Max, Alex, and many many more

UFC 302: Islam vs Poirier + Strickland vs Costa
GLGuRzIXIAAOmHG.jpg

UFC 303:
ufc 303.jpg


Chimaev vs Whittaker:
images.jpg
 
no. including that ratlip canzat into a 'best of list' is just silly. im sure there are plenty better card arrangements.
 
dildos said:
no. including that ratlip canzat into a 'best of list' is just silly. im sure there are plenty better card arrangements.
Click to expand...
Im talking half way into the year, almost every PPV has been pretty banger.

Just june alone is incredible.
 
Black9 said:
Im talking half way into the year, almost every PPV has been pretty banger.

Just june alone is incredible.
Click to expand...
imo if we look back over the years we could find a better 3-5 month spread of cards which were better than what you listed.
 
dildos said:
imo if we look back over the years we could find a better 3-5 month spread of cards which were better than what you listed.
Click to expand...
If UFC 300 is labelled the best card ever or one of.
UFC 299 was being said to be even better than that
Topuria vs Volk was incredible and there's not even mentioning the interest levels of UFC 302-303 + Whittaker vs Chimaev.
 
It's been a terrific year, and it seems like with Conor returning, the Saudi Arabia card, and The Sphere all around the corner, it could end up as one of the best.
 
Yeah June is gonna be nuts, so far the Whittaker/Khamzat card looks the most stacked but there's not much for 302 or 303.
I think 302 will get some solid bouts on it, however I feel 303 will most likely mainly rely on the Conor/Chandler fight to sell it and not have many other big fights on there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-306
Replies
8
Views
495
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
1BadMF
Which Card is Better: UFC 298/299 Combo or This Proposed UFC 300?
Replies
8
Views
531
pv3Hpv3p
pv3Hpv3p
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-308
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
JoeRowe
Prognosticating The UFC's 2024 Schedule, To 300 & Beyond
Replies
10
Views
691
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
Black9
Media Anyone Else Wildly Excited for UFC 298?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
El Fernas
El Fernas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,361
Messages
55,415,688
Members
174,764
Latest member
ThroughTheDakr

Share this page

Back
Top