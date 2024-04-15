If UFC 300 is labelled the best card ever or one of.
UFC 299 was being said to be even better than that
Topuria vs Volk was incredible and there's not even mentioning the interest levels of UFC 302-303 + Whittaker vs Chimaev.
Yeah June is gonna be nuts, so far the Whittaker/Khamzat card looks the most stacked but there's not much for 302 or 303.
I think 302 will get some solid bouts on it, however I feel 303 will most likely mainly rely on the Conor/Chandler fight to sell it and not have many other big fights on there.