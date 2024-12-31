2024 “Most likely to” awards.

I’m gonna take my pants off and kick your ass.
Sean Strickland. Most likely to talk trash while losing a fight.

Bryce mitchell. Most likely to host a conspiracy podcast.

Paolo Costa. Most likely to get caught doing something kinky in the locker room.

Israel Adesanya. Most likely to moan while being mounted during a fight.

Michel Pereira. Most likely to lick their opponents neck during a fight.
 
Connor most likely to "Talk shite in do-fookin nut-tin buot it.... Yea!!! Me Fookin Bollocks He Will!!! Da Slag"
 
Most likely to over praise a fighter after a few wins, and then shit on him and call him overrated after a loss - Shertards.
 
I always thought Kevin Holland would be the one who shit talks through an ass beating.
 
Most likely to marry me:
Laura Sanko
Most likely to win all his fights and become champion: Shara Bullet
 
Daniel Cormier - Most likely to steal someone's food and then get upset when called out
 
Most likely to slap wife

Well its Greg Hardy but since he isnt employed and no wife Id say its Dana
 
