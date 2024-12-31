2024 “Most likely to” awards.

Randy Fandy Fo Fanders
I’m gonna take my pants off and kick your ass.
Sean Strickland. Most likely to talk trash while losing a fight.
Bryce mitchell. Most likely to host a conspiracy podcast.
Paolo Costa. Most likely to get caught doing something kinky in the locker room.
Israel Adesanya. Most likely to moan while being mounted during a fight.
Michel Pereira. Most likely to lick their opponents neck during a fight.
