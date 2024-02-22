2014 Anthony Pettis would have beat 2024 islam

I'm not sure any LW in MMA history beats Islam and all the ones I think have a chance ars Russian IE Khabib, Usman N., Eduard Vartanyan, Arman Tsarukyan. Maybe prime Penn and Bendo would be interesting but that's about it.
 
worst match up that islam could have faced in a cage, the stand up was brutal i see these high kicks going through he had explosive combinaisons

And that american latino bjj a la tony ferguson or miguel very aggressive good triangles showtime was on a mission in 2014 his mental top notch
 
Confirmed anti-daggy fan as you know. I still think your list is too long. Beeb and Islam are on a different level, and I think I favor Islam there prime 4 prime.
 
it's really hard to say. islam needs to defend his belt against a lw.

his best wins at lw are against olives (excellent win) and dan hooker. i dont give much value to the volk fights as volk is a 145 lber
 
What do u think of the matchup
 
You're starting to sound like Rogan when he'd talk about Ronda lol.

Islam smashed prime pettis though.
 
Pettis only had 1 fight in 2014, and then started a 3 fight losing streak 3 months later. He was only 27, so you can't really blame past his prime, and he lost to Guida and won a SD over Jeremy Stephens not long before he won the title. Guy would get ragdolled by Islam.
 
Lol trying to stick to 2014 Pettis so you could ignore what RDA did to him in 2015. RDA would've done the same thing to him a year earlier, and so would current Islam in this mythical prime vs prime matchup.
 
2014 Pettis fought once, against Gilbert Melendez (who would go on to never win a single fight again) and dropped the first round due to being unable to keep Gil off of him. In his next fight RDA would go on to pressure him with a mix of striking and grappling to completely shut him down with ease.

No, 2014 Pettis would not have beaten Islam. Maybe he'd get an interesting sub attempt going ala Poirier/Khabib, but he's not going to win. Awful matchup for him.
 
