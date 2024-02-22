2014 Anthony Pettis would have beat 2024 islam

FrenchHeavyWeight
I'm not sure any LW in MMA history beats Islam and all the ones I think have a chance ars Russian IE Khabib, Usman N., Eduard Vartanyan, Arman Tsarukyan. Maybe prime Penn and Bendo would be interesting but that's about it.
What do u think of the matchupit's really hard to say. islam needs to defend his belt against a lw.
his best wins at lw are against olives (excellent win) and dan hooker. i dont give much value to the volk fights as volk is a 145 lber
2014 pettis had 7 w by subs and was on a 2 streak subPettis could catch Islam like Martins did, but odds would favor Islam to ragdoll Pettis worse than Guida did.
2014 Pettis fought once, against Gilbert Melendez (who would go on to never win a single fight again) and dropped the first round due to being unable to keep Gil off of him. In his next fight RDA would go on to pressure him with a mix of striking and grappling to completely shut him down with ease.2014 pettis had 7 w by subs and was on a 2 streak sub