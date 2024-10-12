Movies 2001: A Space Odyssey or Interstellar - Which is the better film?

Which is the better film?

  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,119
Reaction score
45,643
Two stunning films from two directorial giants.


2001: A Space Odyssey - plot summary:

Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece traces an expedition to the moon, Jupiter and beyond, and imagines the future evolution of humanity. A group of ape-like creatures - primitive humans - discover the use of bones as weapons in a quarrel over a waterhole.

Jump forward 1000s of years, and an American expedition finds a mysterious black monolith--an obvious alien artifact--on the Moon. Another expedition is sent to Jupiter, where a second monolith has been discovered. But during the journey the ship's computer, HAL 9000, develops paranoia.


Interstellar - plot summary:

Earth's future has been riddled by disasters, famines, and droughts. There is only one way to ensure mankind's survival: Interstellar travel. A newly discovered wormhole in the far reaches of our solar system allows a team of astronauts to go where no man has gone before, a planet that may have the right environment to sustain human life.




 
Interstellar is more my time but I'm sure 2001 would've been more influential if I was I was around back then. Interstellar is one of my favorite movies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Blade Runner vs. Alien - Which Ridley Scott film is better?
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
ChickenBrother
ChickenBrother

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,512
Messages
56,324,973
Members
175,165
Latest member
bradley_barcocacola

Share this page

Back
Top