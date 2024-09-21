2000 hp GTR destroying bikes

Wilmer Digreux
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2023
- Messages
- 1,223
- Reaction score
- 2,176
I'm not a big car guy and don't know anything about racing but I could watch these videos all day. Shit's insane
I was just going to ask that same question.
It'll be a 360degree camera mounted on a pole attached to the rear of the Skyline GTR. Ultra wide angle camera that shoots forward, back , both sides all the time.
Thanks sir, I learned something today.
Also the software it comes with..... can be set to automatically erase the POLE that it is attached to the car with. It's just super clever stuff. Expensive piece of equipment but massive seller.Thanks sir, I learned something today.
Oh shit, that makes so much sense.Also the software it comes with..... can be set to automatically erase the POLE that it is attached to the car with. It's just super clever stuff. Expensive piece of equipment but massive seller.
Skydivers use them, skiers and snowboarders, just all kinds of action sports.
Also the software it comes with..... can be set to automatically erase the POLE that it is attached to the car with. It's just super clever stuff. Expensive piece of equipment but massive seller.
Skydivers use them, skiers and snowboarders, just all kinds of action sports.