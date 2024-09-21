2000 hp GTR destroying bikes

I'm not a big car guy and don't know anything about racing but I could watch these videos all day. Shit's insane 😳






 
StonedLemur said:
Thanks sir, I learned something today.
Also the software it comes with..... can be set to automatically erase the POLE that it is attached to the car with. It's just super clever stuff. Expensive piece of equipment but massive seller.

Skydivers use them, skiers and snowboarders, just all kinds of action sports.
 
Doughie99 said:
Oh shit, that makes so much sense.
That's fuckin slick sir.
How much would one be?
 
Public roads with other cars on them... fuck those assholes.

I hope the cops track them down and throw their dumb asses in jail.
 
Doughie99 said:
Ah, I wondered why you couldn't see the pole





Inb4 "that's what she said"
 
I actually called the police when people were racing on the 407. Call me a snitch, but doing 200+ km/h on a public road is a recipe for death/disaster .

Go to the track if you want to race
 
