200 & 100 UFCs ago: UFC 99 & UFC 199

Didn't have the reliable of a stream back in 2009 but I remember reading the results on the bottom of the screen on ESPN & being saddened. I like Rich too but Wand was my first favorite fighter & I missed his prime.Hardy & Swick fights were pretty fun. Cain got dropped, maybe twice before grinding out a W vs Kongo. Al Turk cemented himself as the Barry Horowitz of HW.For 199 my laptop crashed right before the co-main started. I turned on my TV to FS1 for the post-fight show & they said "The new middleweight champion, Michael Bisping". I thought I was being pranked for a couple seconds as it was very hard to process given the nature of their initial encounter.What a card though! Max, Poirier, Andrade, & Dariush with vintage performances. Hendo & Ortega with signature comebacks. Polo-Reyes/Ma was an all-time low-level brawl.Any thoughts on these 2 cards as we prepare for 299?