20 years on Sherdog...

ippikiookami
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2003
- Messages
- 712
- Reaction score
- 786
I consider myself "experienced" rather than "old", and no intention to retire, even though I'm well past my prime.
Got involved in MMA when I watched UFC 1 on video tape in 1994. Was hooked after that. Spent 17 years in Japan doing karate, then MMA, and was lucky enough to attend some awesome Pride events (Fedor-Cro Cop, Fedor-Nog, the Pride Grand Prix, the Dynamite show, and a lot more) and meet and train with some pro fighters. Moved back to the US but was hard to find an MMA gym so ended up just doing jiu jitsu until age caught up with me (hip surgery last year, so I'm back to being just a casual fan).
Looking forward to another 20 years here.
