20 years on Sherdog...

I consider myself "experienced" rather than "old", and no intention to retire, even though I'm well past my prime.

Got involved in MMA when I watched UFC 1 on video tape in 1994. Was hooked after that. Spent 17 years in Japan doing karate, then MMA, and was lucky enough to attend some awesome Pride events (Fedor-Cro Cop, Fedor-Nog, the Pride Grand Prix, the Dynamite show, and a lot more) and meet and train with some pro fighters. Moved back to the US but was hard to find an MMA gym so ended up just doing jiu jitsu until age caught up with me (hip surgery last year, so I'm back to being just a casual fan).

Looking forward to another 20 years here.
 
Here is something special for your 20th anniversary:

gina-carano-lip-biting.gif
 
My first post was a joke -- I was in Tokyo and posted something I said was from the Japan Times Newspaper. It was a story about how Pride was working with the Ueno Zoo to arrange fights between people and animals -- Fedor fighting a gorilla, Nog in the water with a crocodile, Sakuraba put in with an elephant, and stuff like that.

A bunch of people thought it was serious and were really upset about it. I don't think there was a way to post links back then.

I think the people on the Forums back then were pretty serious MMA people, and I used it to follow what was going on in the UFC.
 
giphy.webp
 
Crazy Librarian said:
How do you compare old Sherdog and Sherdog now?
old sherdog was much better. better characters, true passion, and the fight observations were much better. new fans dont know shit and run their mouths like that. any other "sport" theyd get ridiculed, but here, somehow, they thrive.
 
Holy shit, I bet Japan was awesome for MMA fans back in those days. Coleman/Wand commercial era...

Did you ever go to any Pride shows or meet any fighters back then? How was it?
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
old sherdog was much better. better characters, true passion, and the fight observations were much better. new fans dont know shit and run their mouths like that. any other "sport" theyd get ridiculed, but here, somehow, they thrive.
Where did those posters go brother? From what I have heard the Heavies used to be more active. What happened?
 
