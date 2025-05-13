$20 PPV’s or Subscription

Dimbis
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Aug 1, 2019
- Messages
- 343
- Reaction score
- 671
Could the UFC benefit from selling the PPV’s for $20 or having a monthly subscription for all their content?
A $30 subscription for everything on fight pass, all live fight nights, and future PPV’s included. Would they take your money?
I haven’t purchased a PPV since Gaethje vs Ferguson, and I caved because it was during Covid and I needed my fix. I think it was the first event the UFC had put on since the shut down.
Is this a stupid business model with no upside? I would fall for either one.
