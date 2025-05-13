$20 PPV’s or Subscription

Dimbis

Dimbis

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 1, 2019
Messages
343
Reaction score
671
Could the UFC benefit from selling the PPV’s for $20 or having a monthly subscription for all their content?

A $30 subscription for everything on fight pass, all live fight nights, and future PPV’s included. Would they take your money?

I haven’t purchased a PPV since Gaethje vs Ferguson, and I caved because it was during Covid and I needed my fix. I think it was the first event the UFC had put on since the shut down.

Is this a stupid business model with no upside? I would fall for either one.
 
Dimbis said:
Could the UFC benefit from selling the PPV’s for $20 or having a monthly subscription for all their content?

A $30 subscription for everything on fight pass, all live fight nights, and future PPV’s included. Would they take your money?
Click to expand...

Yes I'd pay for either of those things, currently they get zip zero, stingy with deniro

JustforBROCK said:
I want a sport and a product that doesn't make me question whether or not I should pay for it
Click to expand...

A Juvenile and shortsighted comment, even if the sport and product were as legitimate and structured as you'd like it to be, that doesn't mean you shouldn't question whether or not you should pay for it. If the sport was everything you ever wanted it to be would you pay 10k a month to watch it? Obviously not.

If the price is right, it's right. regardless of the quality of the product. it's a matter of value.
 
Last edited:
When people start talking about paying 20$ for a PPV, then it probably makes more sense to sell as a subscription. Unless they do both, maybe require subscription for fight nights and can get PPV for 20$. I just don't see lower PPV prices unless it is a subscription. Boxing is already doing it with DAZN, but it doesn't seem to be the revenue generator that people think it would be.
 
Unclear, but what's clear is that pricing for large viewing parties while gating through individually purchased subscriptions is fundamentally fucked up.
 
Tweak896 said:
When people start talking about paying 20$ for a PPV, then it probably makes more sense to sell as a subscription. Unless they do both, maybe require subscription for fight nights and can get PPV for 20$. I just don't see lower PPV prices unless it is a subscription. Boxing is already doing it with DAZN, but it doesn't seem to be the revenue generator that people think it would be.
Click to expand...
But is boxing still as big as it used to be? I’ve noticed a bunch of the younger crowd is really getting into the UFC. $20 might even build a stronger fan base if these kids borrow $20 from their parents to watch the fights with their buddies.
 
Dimbis said:
Maybe a lot more people will buy it if it’s $20. Then Dana might be able to afford snow on the driveway AND the roof.
Click to expand...
I've always said exactly this. UFC could EASILY get 500 dollars a year off me (rather than the big fat 0 I currently pay) through subscriptions and ppvs. I'd not think twice to buy a 25 dollar ppv every month, even if it's bad. Hell at $25 x12, I'd pay up front.
 
Netflix just needs to get rights for all the content and include it in their monthly subscription. They did it with RAW, they can do it here.
 
even rolling it back to like 50 would probably do some good. 80 or 90 is just a joke, even for good cards, much less the crap they're peddling these days.
 
Russian link is free

tumblr_n8afvg0mH51qz4yh1o2_r1_500.gif
 
i'm perfectly happy with my current arrangement where my money stays in my pocket but yes, they're out of their mind to charge what they do for the product we get. If they halved it and threw in a few bonus' I wouldn't be surprised to see more jump onboard.
 
They need to at least make the PPV purchasable WITHOUT also needing a ESPN+ subscription.

For a casual fan, they decide to pony up the $80, then go to order, and find out they also need to pay for ESPN+ for at least a month for $11.99.
 
I´m overseas, so fights for me are at 3 AM. Not watching anything live. Maybe when Mirko performed and I was awake for it. If it was on my timeline, 30$ would be a great deal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,585
Messages
57,294,082
Members
175,628
Latest member
nicks auntie

Share this page

Back
Top