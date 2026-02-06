  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies 20 Favourite Movies of the 60s

(Listed in Order By Release Year)

1. One Hundred One Dalmatians
2. The Hustler
3. The Childrens Hour
4. From Russia With Love
5. Mary Poppins
6. A Fistful of Dollars
7. For A Few dollars More
8. The Good The bad & The Ugly
9. Django
10. The Graduate
11. Bonnie And Clyde
12. The Big Gundown
13. Day of Anger
14. Once Upon A Time In The West
15. Planet of the Apes
16. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
17. The Great Silence
18. The Mercenary
19. Finian's Rainbow
20. The Wild Bunch

Whats your 20 favourite?
 
Man, this decade is beyond stacked. Gotta leave out a lot of great movies

1. Lawrence of Arabia
2. High and Low
3. Army of Shadows
4. Red Beard
5. Yojimbo
6. Le Doulos
7. Once Upon a Time in the West
8. The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
9. Harakiri
10. Midnight Cowboy
11. The Exterminating Angel
12. La Dolce Vita
13. Zulu
14. Ivan's Childhood
15. Au Hasard Balthazar
16. 8 1/2
17. Andrei Rublev
18. Le Samourai
19. This Sporting Life
20. Spartacus
 
1. 2001: A Space Oddyssey - an outstandingly ambitious project that works, even in the 60s. That in and of itself is a testament to Kubricks abilities. It's majestic, beautiful, and suspensful. Yes the classical music is annoying.
2. Psycho - A masterpiece
3. The Birds - I remembered this as a good hitchock movie but I haven't seen it in full as an adult.
4.Midnight cowboy - a good movie that loses its steam about 45 mins in, for awhile, but it's worth a watch,.
5. Goldfinger
6. Dr No.
 
  1. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
  2. Once Upon a Time in the West
  3. Lawrence of Arabia
  4. The Great Escape
  5. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
  6. Planet of the Apes
  7. Spartacus
  8. In the Heat of the Night
  9. The Wild Bunch
  10. The Magnificent Seven
  11. Zulu
  12. The Dirty Dozen
  13. Where Eagles Dare
  14. The Guns of Navarone
  15. Bullitt
  16. True Grit
  17. From Russia with Love
  18. Jason and the Argonauts
  19. The Professionals
  20. The Italian Job
 
I can do a top 7:

1. The Human Condition III (though it's a direct continuation of the 50s movies)
2. The Swimmer
3. Andrei Rublev
4. Cape Fear
5. The Pawnbroker
6. It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
7. Battle of Algiers

Top 7 60s.png

2001 and Psycho would 100% fall onto that list they're just not very fun answers.
 
That's featured in the film Targets as well, also from the 60s. Targets is a Peter Bogdanovich film about Boris Karloff realizing that people aren't afraid of monster movies anymore. So the question becomes, what are they afraid of?

Targets copy.jpg
 
I can't speak to that movie but the terror is a great film. Jack Nicholson was not a great actor at the time and gets completely overstaged by Boris. Or I should say, he wasn't a fully realized one.. He probably could act better than he showed, but he had no confidence
 
Yeah they go together nicely as a double feature. The Terror first.
 
I did see Cormans Raven which they claim is similiar.... It has some charming moments but just didn't work for me and was horribly edited/ drawn out. dont think they were all that similiar.

What I liked about the Terror was its structure, and despite using every cliche in the book, it had a way of making its own imprint. I was mostly impressed by how great Boris Karloff was.

They said in a documentary that Karloff was in awful condition but as soon as they said: "action" he turned it on and delivered his lines perfectly.
 
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
For a Few Dollars More
2001
Cool Hand Luke
Psycho
Swiss Family Robinson
In the Heat of the Night
The Time Machine
The Hustler
One Hundred and One Dalmatians
Birdman of Alcatraz
The Longest Day
Goldfinger
Support Your Local Sherrif
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
Once Upon a Time in the West
The Sword in the Stone
Beach Blanket Bingo
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang


Honorable Mention: Jason and the Argonauts, Dr. Strangelove, The Birds, Mary Poppins, King Rat, The Sound of Music, El Dorado, The Dirty Dozen, Bullitt, Midnight Cowboy, True Grit, The Bridge at Remagen, Butch Cassidy, The Magnificent Seven, Your favorite 60’s Vincent Price film
 
Peeping Tom (60)
Psycho (60)
Judgment At Nuremberg (61)
The Children's Hour (61)
Yojimbo (61)
Lawrence Of Arabia (62)
Sundays And Cybele (62)
High And Low (63)
Goldfinger (64)
Zulu (64)
Daimajin (66)
Persona (66)
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (66)
Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (66)
In Cold Blood (67)
The Incident (67)
Night Of The Living Dead (68)
Planet Of The Apes (68)
2001: A Space Odyssey (68)
The Wild Bunch (69)
 
