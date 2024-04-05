20 bizarre foods.

NoSmilez

NoSmilez

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Dec 18, 2004
Messages
36,366
Reaction score
31,087
View attachment 1037886
Tried any on this list? Which ones are you willing to try?

I tried the century egg before. It’s honestly nothing. I also tried the meat version of vegemite. I am assuming it taste the same. It’s just really salty. Oh yea I had milt before but it sort of didn’t count. It was deep fried and I just took a bite of it.
 
NoSmilez said:
View attachment 1037888
Click to expand...
Some of these are just ridiculous.

Pinikpikan: chicken beaten to death. So a chicken that's beaten to death somehow tastes better than chicken killed by other means?

<WhatIsThis>

I bet this American classic is pretty bizarre in other non obese countries

KFC_Double_Down_PR_Hero.jpg
 
Can't view the image holmes.

So I'm making my own list:

Squid
Bat
dolphin
octapussy
crickets
crawfish
pan fried mosquitoes
chicken legs
Those unborn chicken eggs
Dog
Cat
Strumstrong fish or whatever they call it.
baby shrimp
Caviar
grub worms
Humans
Bear
Kraft dinner
Ramen
Eating rice off the floor with your hands
monkey
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,313
Messages
55,346,273
Members
174,751
Latest member
AzadKashmir_Sensi

Share this page

Back
Top