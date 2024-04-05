20 bizarre foods.

NoSmilez
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2004
- Messages
- 36,366
- Reaction score
- 31,087
View attachment 1037886
Tried any on this list? Which ones are you willing to try?
I tried the century egg before. It’s honestly nothing. I also tried the meat version of vegemite. I am assuming it taste the same. It’s just really salty. Oh yea I had milt before but it sort of didn’t count. It was deep fried and I just took a bite of it.
Tried any on this list? Which ones are you willing to try?
I tried the century egg before. It’s honestly nothing. I also tried the meat version of vegemite. I am assuming it taste the same. It’s just really salty. Oh yea I had milt before but it sort of didn’t count. It was deep fried and I just took a bite of it.