2 straight KOs back to old gloves, Ramiz got the first KO of his career and Hafez got KOd for 1st time in his career

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 31,590
- Reaction score
- 48,756
1st fight was WMMA so doesn't count for obvious reasons
Ramiz - 1st career KO win
Hafez - 1st career KO loss
Both PUNCH KOs too. 0% chance they happen with goober gloves.
You new gloves goobers who were defending it need to slap yourselves in the face with the old gloves frfr
Ramiz - 1st career KO win
Hafez - 1st career KO loss
Both PUNCH KOs too. 0% chance they happen with goober gloves.
You new gloves goobers who were defending it need to slap yourselves in the face with the old gloves frfr
Last edited: