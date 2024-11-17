  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

2 straight KOs back to old gloves, Ramiz got the first KO of his career and Hafez got KOd for 1st time in his career

ExitLUPin said:
1st fight was WMMA so doesn't count for obvious reasons

Ramiz - 1st career KO win
Hafez - 1st career KO loss

Both PUNCH KOs too. 0% chance they happen with goober gloves.

You new gloves goobers who were defending it need to slap yourselves in the face with the old gloves frfr
Are you ok?
 
Mannn..


Its not the gloves...



This isnt a video game...
 
Yeah and Holloway got dropped for the first time and KO'd for the first time with the other gloves. So now what?
 
GrantB13 said:
Yeah and Holloway got dropped for the first time and KO'd for the first time with the other gloves. So now what?
Wrong on the 1st part. Justin dropped him with old gloves.



He just isn't as skilled as Ilia. And Max had a ton of mileage and cut weight back to 145. Ilia is maybe the most powerful fighter hes fought too.
 
Hafez is a good fighter. Better than Ramiz imo by far.

They just fed him killers before and after a freebie in Gall.
 
Max must have been a glass chin then

2181234172.0.jpg
 
ExitLUPin said:
Wrong on the 1st part. Justin dropped him with old gloves.



He just isn't as skilled as Ilia. And Max had a ton of mileage and cut weight back to 145. Ilia is maybe the most powerful fighter hes fought too.
Ah ok. I did have doubts but I didn't double check.
 
