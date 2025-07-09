Crime 2 Pakistanis assault Manchester airport police

One of the brothers assaulted another man in the airport, headbutted him in an airport starbucks, and police were called. They caught up to the brothers outside the car parking lot. Two of the officers were females, as they try to detain the man he resists and his brother tries to intervene. Next thing punches are flying, one female officer gets knocked stiff, the other takes a good punch, but is able to get her taser out as the man is fighting with the male officer.

More cultural enrichment for the UK, very satisfying moment at the :45 second mark.

 
In fairness, if you're gonna get physically aggressive with suspects, don't send women to handle it.

This would happen every single time regardless of race, if the perps are men and don't give a fuck about the legal consequences and your cute little badge. There are places for women in law enforcement. It ain't on the front lines. This is a prime example of why that is. Now imagine if it wasn't a little spat, and they planned on shooting a bunch of people? Bunch of people are getting shot.
 
I love how your effeminate energy comes through even on an internet forum. Amazing.
 
This story is rather old.

Aren’t the brothers facing charges now?
 
