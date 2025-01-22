subtlySteve
Magical Motherfucker
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 27, 2021
- Messages
- 2,105
- Reaction score
- 6,600
Two teens are dead, including the shooter, and another is injured after a student opened fire at a Nashville high school Wednesday morning.
A 17-year-old student opened fire in the cafeteria of Antioch High School in Nashville at 11:09 a.m., according to Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron.
The shooter killed a 17-year-old student before turning the gun on himself, Aaron said. A third student suffered a grazing wound. The names of the students have not been released. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the situation has "been contained."
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/...nessee-nashville-school-shooting/77882350007/
I’m sure Elon’s heart goes out to everyone affected by this shooting.
A 17-year-old student opened fire in the cafeteria of Antioch High School in Nashville at 11:09 a.m., according to Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron.
The shooter killed a 17-year-old student before turning the gun on himself, Aaron said. A third student suffered a grazing wound. The names of the students have not been released. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the situation has "been contained."
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/...nessee-nashville-school-shooting/77882350007/
I’m sure Elon’s heart goes out to everyone affected by this shooting.