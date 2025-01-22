Two teens are dead, including the shooter, and another is injured after a student opened fire at a Nashville high school Wednesday morning.A 17-year-old student opened fire in the cafeteria of Antioch High School in Nashville at 11:09 a.m., according to Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron.The shooter killed a 17-year-old student before turning the gun on himself, Aaron said. A third student suffered a grazing wound. The names of the students have not been released. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the situation has "been contained."I’m sure Elon’s heart goes out to everyone affected by this shooting.