Crime 2 dead, including shooter, at Antioch High School in Tennessee, police say

Two teens are dead, including the shooter, and another is injured after a student opened fire at a Nashville high school Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old student opened fire in the cafeteria of Antioch High School in Nashville at 11:09 a.m., according to Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron.

The shooter killed a 17-year-old student before turning the gun on himself, Aaron said. A third student suffered a grazing wound. The names of the students have not been released. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the situation has "been contained."

https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/...nessee-nashville-school-shooting/77882350007/



I’m sure Elon’s heart goes out to everyone affected by this shooting.


f3337438c3a3049cb605e8fb9bf8b044.jpg
 
