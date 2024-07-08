LeonardoBjj
DETROIT — Two people are dead and more than a dozen others were injured after a shooting Sunday in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police, the latest deadly incident involving the use of firearms in the nation.
The shooting took place Sunday morning at a block party on Detroit's east side, according to a release from the Detroit Police Department. An earlier release from Michigan State Police on social media said there were 19 injured victims and two fatalities.
A 20-year-old woman, who was shot in the head, and a 21-year-old man who was shot in the back were killed, according to WDIV-TV, which also reported the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man pronounced dead at the hospital.
Among the injured is a 17-year-old girl in critical condition, 13 people in temporary serious condition, and three in stable condition, according to WDIV.
No one is in custody, according to the Michigan State Police.
“The violence at several block parties over the last three days has been heartbreaking for this city," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network. "Young people and innocent neighbors are being put at risk every weekend. Chief (James) White and I will hold a full briefing tomorrow to discuss this spike in violence at these events and our plans to address it."
John Roach, Duggan spokesman, said they understood there were other instances of violence at other block parties over the weekend. Specific details were not immediately available.
The topic will be addressed at a press conference slated for Monday, Donakowski told the Free Press.
'We can’t continue to have this level of violence'
City Councilman Scott Benson lives just a couple blocks away from where the shooting took place and said he was "shaken" on Sunday. He was asleep when it happened but he’s heard of a block party spilling over, yelling, and screams for help in reports from his community leaders.
He was told multiple guns were recovered from the scene — nine, according to his information. Benson questioned why anyone would feel the need to bring a gun to a block party.
"Phone, keys, gun? Why is the gun on the list?" he said, urging: "We can’t continue to have this level of violence."
George Preston, President of the Mohican Regent Homeowners Association, which organizes monthly meetings to encourage residents to come up with solutions that affect their communities, lamented the deadly shooting.
"It's heartbreaking to see that someone has lost their life here," said Preston, who plans on talking and listening to community members about the violence in the neighborhood.
Michigan State Police is assisting the Detroit Police Department in investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.
Fourth of July weekend shootings across the USViolence and mass shootings surge during the summer months as temperatures rise and people gather in large crowds for activities. Each year, the Fourth of July ranks as the most violent day of the year, according to Northeastern University criminologist James Alan Fox.
The Gun Violence Archive — which records gun violence incidents — defines mass shootings as a minimum of four victims, excluding the suspect, injured or killed by gunfire. Since the Fourth of July, at least 16 people were killed and 167 injured in several shootings across the country, according to the most recent data from the Gun Violence Archive.
These incidents include a shooting in Florence, Kentucky, that left four people dead and three people injured at a 21st birthday party on Saturday.
A series of unrelated shootings also occurred around Chicago following Fourth of July celebrations. The largest shooting happened at around 12:15 a.m. Friday, when eight people were wounded after two people exchanged gunfire.
Contributing: Ahjané Forbes, USA TODAY
