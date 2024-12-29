No Spoilers 2 dead after search for Sasquatch in Washington national forest

Big foot got them!

Not really fuckers got lost during Xmas searching for a Sasquatch instead of spending time with family.

"Two men from died searching for Sasquatch during Christmas week, according to officials.
Around 1 a.m. on Christmas Day, Skamania County Communications Center received a report from a family member of two people who were searching for Sasquatch and were missing after they had planned to return home on Dec. 24, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO)."

and they did not even find any.

Is big foot real? Would you spend Xmas holiday looking for big foot?
What would you tell people if your family members died from looking for big foot?

Here is a pic of a cat with big "feet"

carolinegrace111_116236799_213347513344491_1635294625500146444_n-e1601393809245.jpg
 
who knew searching was deadly?
 
