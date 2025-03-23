1st time home buyer advice (2025)

Landed a really good job last year and looking at buying a house. Not married, no kids, so no issues there. GF but she won't ever be living with me, and neither will any other because I love living alone and don't want kids. Did a search function noob query, but last thread was 2019. Solid advice about the home inspection and some other things, but figured I'd post a new thread for any updated advice in our current climate. Seller's market now but what can ya do? Some other details if needed:



- house will most likely be in a rural area. Well water, septic tank, electric ac, and oil, propane, or elec heat.

- Have well over 20% for the money down.

- Current situation is better than most. Rent's $1100 a mo for a single home (cheap considering a 1br apt around here goes for over that) but live in a white trash / latino trash area that's going downhill. These retards with their vehicles, music, and fireworks are driving me crazy. I thought it was just me becoming an old cunt early in life, but a lot of ppl I know have moved away from here for this same reason. Considering the property tax on this house is $5000 a yr, my real cost of rent is dirt cheap, but too many dipshits here that need a lobotomy.

- I'm not too handy with repairs. I can fix simple things (toilet, sink, drywall) but I don't have the knowledge for major issues.



Thank you all in advance, even the shit posters.