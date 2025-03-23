  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

1st time home buyer advice (2025)

tgv976

Feb 27, 2025
Landed a really good job last year and looking at buying a house. Not married, no kids, so no issues there. GF but she won't ever be living with me, and neither will any other because I love living alone and don't want kids. Did a search function noob query, but last thread was 2019. Solid advice about the home inspection and some other things, but figured I'd post a new thread for any updated advice in our current climate. Seller's market now but what can ya do? Some other details if needed:

- house will most likely be in a rural area. Well water, septic tank, electric ac, and oil, propane, or elec heat.
- Have well over 20% for the money down.
- Current situation is better than most. Rent's $1100 a mo for a single home (cheap considering a 1br apt around here goes for over that) but live in a white trash / latino trash area that's going downhill. These retards with their vehicles, music, and fireworks are driving me crazy. I thought it was just me becoming an old cunt early in life, but a lot of ppl I know have moved away from here for this same reason. Considering the property tax on this house is $5000 a yr, my real cost of rent is dirt cheap, but too many dipshits here that need a lobotomy.
- I'm not too handy with repairs. I can fix simple things (toilet, sink, drywall) but I don't have the knowledge for major issues.

Thank you all in advance, even the shit posters.
 
If it has a basement, look at it. Take note of its condition as well as the joists above.

If it is slab-on-grade, walk around the perimeter of the house and take note of the foundation's condition and if it'll need parging. Also look at the way any landscaping/the lawn is sloped, should be away from the foundation.

Basically just look for any potential water or moisture issues.
 
If you've got that 20 percent down you are golden. Hopefully you have decent credit too and your mortgage will be nice and easy. I'd get a fixed rate. Your payment will go up a little each year as usually property taxes and your insurance go up but it's negligible compared to being at the mercy of rent. Have some cash on hand for the repairs that will inevitably come up that you need a pro for.

Congratulations
 
Also, if you ever have to call your insurance company because of water or moisture damage, do not under any circumstances say the words "flood" or "leak."

Always refer to any such event as an "accidental water discharge."
 
