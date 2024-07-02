1992 movie Ray Liottas final movie?

TardStrong
Tyrese, Scott Eastwood, Ray Liotta heist movie. I'll give it a try
Movie hasnt come out yet.Synopsis: A shopkeeper must save his son from an angry mob during the 1992 L.A. uprising after the Rodney King verdict.
According to imdb, the movie came out in 2022 and was his 4th to last film.
The last movie I liked with Ray Liotta was Observe and Report in 09.
Movie hasnt come out yet.
It was filmed in 2022. But it comes out this year
Need these type of movies just to balance things outLooks pretty assembly line to me based off the trailer. But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. People today seem to bitch a whole lot about woke this, girl boss that but ignore movies like this.
I’ll probably skip it because I’ve never really dug these types of paint by numbers movies, but again, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing
I mean Tyrese Gibson??? Probably not a good movie.Still a pass for me.