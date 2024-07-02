  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

1992 movie Ray Liottas final movie?

TardStrong

TardStrong

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 31, 2009
Messages
4,583
Reaction score
3,592
Tyrese, Scott Eastwood, Ray Liotta heist movie. I'll give it a try

 
I made it to "Death Row Pictures"

On the same level as a straight to VHS movie
 
I'll watch it out of respect for Liotta, but I'm not expecting much.
 
Looks pretty assembly line to me based off the trailer. But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. People today seem to bitch a whole lot about woke this, girl boss that but ignore movies like this.


I’ll probably skip it because I’ve never really dug these types of paint by numbers movies, but again, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing
 
Synopsis: A shopkeeper must save his son from an angry mob during the 1992 L.A. uprising after the Rodney King verdict.

<{clintugh}>


According to imdb, the movie came out in 2022 and was his 4th to last film.

The last movie I liked with Ray Liotta was Observe and Report in 09.
 
Movie hasnt come out yet.
It was filmed in 2022. But it comes out this year
 
Need these type of movies just to balance things out
 
