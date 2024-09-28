1990s movies or 1990s music - Which do you prefer more?

1990s movies or 1990s music - Which do you prefer more?

Could very well be the best decade for movies and music.

Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year.

If you had to pick between 1990s movies or 1990s music which one would it be?

1990s movies:

1. The Shawshank Redemption
2. Schindler's List
3. Pulp Fiction
4. Fight Club
5. Forrest Gump
6. Goodfellas
7. The Matrix
8. Se7en
9. The Silence of the Lambs
10. The Green Mile

11. Terminator 2: Judgment Day
12. Saving Private Ryan
13. Life is Beautiful
14. Léon: The Professional
15. The Lion King
16. The Usual Suspects
17. American History X
18. American Beauty
19. Good Will Hunting
20. Heat

21. Braveheart
22. Reservoir Dogs
23. Toy Story
24. Princess Mononoke
25. Hoop Dreams
26. Jurassic Park
27. The Sixth Sense
28. The Truman Show
29. Casino
30. L.A Confidential

1990s music:

Screenshot 2024-09-28 043335 1990s Top 40 Music.png
Screenshot 2024-09-28 043533 Top 80 Music.png
 
