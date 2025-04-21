1987 or 1991 - Which year released the best albums?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,027
- Reaction score
- 50,440
Two of the most stacked years in the history of music.
1987
1991
100 Greatest Albums of 1987
List of 100 greatest rock and pop music albums released in 1987 featuring "The Joshua Tree" by U2 at number 1.
digitaldreamdoor.com
1987
100 Greatest Albums of 1991
List of 100 greatest rock and pop music albums released in 1991 featuring "Nevermind" by Nirvana at number 1.
digitaldreamdoor.com
1991