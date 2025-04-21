1987 or 1991 - Which year released the best albums?

Two of the most stacked years in the history of music.

100 Greatest Albums of 1987

List of 100 greatest rock and pop music albums released in 1987 featuring "The Joshua Tree" by U2 at number 1.
1987
1987 Albums.png

100 Greatest Albums of 1991

List of 100 greatest rock and pop music albums released in 1991 featuring "Nevermind" by Nirvana at number 1.
1991
1991 Albums.png
 
I'd say 1991

It was a classic year for metal too

Death - Human
Gorguts - Considered Dead
Immolation - Dawn of Possession
Suffocation - Effigy of the Forgotten
Bolt Thrower - War Master
Morbid Angel - Blessed are the Sick
etc...
 
